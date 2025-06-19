Assisted dying: The Labour MPs switching their vote tomorrow

More than a dozen Labour MPs have publicly indicated they will switch their vote when the assisted dying bill faces third reading tomorrow.

By a margin of almost two to one, Labour MPs backed the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at second reading in November, which passed with a majority of 55.

However, 13 MPs on the government benches have indicated they will vote a different way when the bill, proposed by Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, faces its final vote in the Commons.

Eight MPs who previously voted in favour or abstained are now opposing the bill, while three MPs who abstained and one who voted against are now supporting the bill.

Three others, who backed the bill, have now indicated they will abstain on tomorrow’s vote.

Andrew Gwynne, a suspended Labour MP, has also indicated he will abstain on the bill, after supporting it in November.

Here is a list of all of the Labour MPs who have either said publicly or have been reported to have changed their vote – we will keep this list updated as the vote approaches and MPs announce their position.

You can also follow our live tracker of how Labour MPs plan on voting here.

Jack Abbott

Ipswich MP Jack Abbott voted against the assisted dying bill at second reading, but has been reported to be planning to vote in favour tomorrow.

Debbie Abrahams

Oldham East and Saddleworth MP Debbie Abrahams, head of the work and pensions select committee abstained at second reading, but confirmed to The Telegraph in May she would now vote against the bill.

Chris Bryant

Creative industries minister and MP for Rhondda and Ogmore Chris Bryant also abstained on the bill in November, but has now said he will vote in favour at third reading.

READ MORE: ‘Assisted dying will define the class of ’25. We must back it’

Markus Campbell-Savours

Penrith and Solway MP Markus Campbell-Savours is one of three Labour MPs who previously voted for the bill who is now opposing it. While he told the BBC he is a supporter of assisted dying, he said the proposed bill crossed a red line in protecting vulnerable people.

Peter Dowd

MP for Bootle Peter Dowd will now abstain on the assisted dying bill, having previously supported it, according to ITV News.

Josh Fenton-Glynn

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn previously abstained on the bill in November, but will now oppose the bill at third reading. In a piece for LabourList, he expressed concerns around whether the safeguards in the bill go far enough.

Emma Hardy

Kingston-upon-Hull and Haltemprice MP Emma Hardy recorded an “active” abstention in November, having voted both for and against the bill at second reading. However, in a statement on her website published last month, Hardy said she would now vote against the bill.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.

Jonathan Hinder

Pendle and Clitheroe MP and member of the ‘Blue Labour’ group Jonathan Hinder previously supported the bill at second reading, but has since said he will vote against. In a post on social media, he said: “I find the idea that helping people to end their lives could be a profit-making enterprise to be deeply disturbing, and plain wrong.”

Sharon Hodgson

Washington and Gateshead South MP Sharon Hodgson voted in favour of the assisted dying bill at second reading but will now reportedly abstain, according to ITV News.

Peter Lamb

Crawley MP Peter Lamb abstained at second reading but revealed in a post on his website last month he would vote against the bill at third reading.

Lamb said: “I have come to believe that whatever the good motivations of those proposing this bill, the ethical argument they have put forward exists only so long as effective palliative care is not delivered and that despite the carefully thought-out safeguards included within the bill, its implementation and the wider consequences will go far further than they have considered.”

Ellie Reeves

Labour Party chair and MP for Lewisham West and East Dulwich Ellie Reeves abstained at second reading, but now reportedly plans to vote in favour at third reading, according to ITV News.

Karl Turner

Kingston-upon-Hull East MP Karl Turner voted for the bill at second reading but became the first Labour MP to withdraw his support last month, telling The Telegraph he will abstain in tomorrow’s vote. While he backed a bill by Charlie Falconer on assisted dying in 2015, he told the newspaper: “I am worried about the safeguards in terms of judicial scrutiny.”

Kanishka Narayan

Vale of Glamorgan MP Kanishka Narayan told Politico he will now oppose the assisted dying bill after previously supporting the legislation at second reading. He expressed concern about individuals being “coerced or misinformed into an irreversable decision to die”.