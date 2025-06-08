Assisted dying vote tracker: How will Labour MPs vote at third reading?

MPs are preparing to vote on the final stage in the Commons on the assisted dying bill, which if passed would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales with less than six months left to live to take their own lives.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill would require two independent doctors and a High Court judge to approve a request from a terminally ill person to end their life, provided they have the mental capacity to make such a choice.

The bill has divided MPs across rather than along party lines. While some, including the bill’s proponent Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, have said the bill offers strict safeguards, others have raised concerns about whether they go far enough and whether enough time has been allocated to debate the proposals.

Ahead of the third reading vote, expected on either June 13 or June 20, we are compiling a rolling list of how Labour MPs intend to vote on the bill. We will add to this list as the debate date gets closer and as more MPs signal publicly whether they will back or reject the bill – if you’re aware of any updates we should make, please get in touch at [email protected].

Currently, 29 Labour MPs have publicly confirmed they will be supporting the bill at third reading, with 60 planning to vote against. Two Labour MPs plan to abstain, with six undecided.

Several MPs have now changed their stance since the first vote. If every other MP votes the same way they did last time, it would mean 226 Labour MPs backing the bill in the third reading expected next month – down six from 234 at the last vote. The Labour Nos would be up nine from the last vote, to 156 MPs.

Since second reading, four suspended Labour MPs who each voted against have had the whip restored, while two MPs who voted for the bill and one who abstained have been suspended from the party.

How does the Cabinet plan on voting?

The assisted dying bill has split parties even at the highest level, including the Cabinet. While government ministers were advised not to advertise their views ahead of the second reading in November, several did, including Wes Streeting, Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and 13 members of his Cabinet supported the bill at second reading, including Rachel Reeves, Yvette Cooper, John Healey, Liz Kendall and Ed Miliband.

Six others, including Angela Rayner, David Lammy and Wes Streeting voted against the bill at second reading.

Ian Murray was the only member of the Cabinet to not vote. He has told constituents he was away on government business but would have voted to support the bill at second reading.

