Assisted dying approved at third reading: How Labour MPs voted

MPs approved the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at its final vote in the House of Commons, albeit with a reduced majority.
In a vote in the House of Commons, MPs voted 314 to 291 in favour of Kim Leadbeater’s bill on assisted dying – a majority of 23, down by more than half from 55 from the second reading vote in November.
Among Labour MPs, 224 voted in favour of the bill, down ten from second reading, while 160 voted against, up 13. A total of 18 MPs, including tellers, did not vote on the bill.
A total of 34 Labour MPs switched their vote at third reading:
- Jack Abbott: against to for
- Douglas Alexander: abstain/absent to for
- Chris Byrant: abstain/absent to for
- Dan Carden: abstain/absent to against
- Mark Campbell-Savours: for to against
- Peter Dowd: for to abstain/absent
- Clive Efford: for to abstain/absent
- Kirith Entwistle: for to abstain/absent
- Bill Esterson: for to abstain/absent
- Josh Fenton-Glynn: abstain/absent to against
- Paul Foster: for to against
- Amanda Hack: for to against
- Fabian Hamilton: for to abstain/absent
- Emma Hardy: abstain/absent to against
- Chris Hinchliff: for to against
- Jonathan Hinder: for to against
- Sharon Hodgson: for to abstain/absent
- Afzal Khan: abstain/absent to against
- Peter Lamb: abstain/absent to against
- David Lammy: against to abstain/absent
- Julie Minns: against to abstain/absent
- Navendu Mishra: abstain/absent to for
- Ian Murray: abstain/absent to for
- Lisa Nandy: for to abstain/absent
- Kanishka Narayan: for to against
- Luke Pollard: for to abstain/absent
- Ellie Reeves: abstain/absent to for
- Baggy Shanker: for to abstain/absent
- Cat Smith: abstain/absent to for
- Nick Smith: abstain/absent to for
- Gareth Thomas: abstain/absent to for
- Jessica Toale: abstain/absent to for
- Karl Turner: for to abstain/absent
- Catherine West: for to abstain/absent
