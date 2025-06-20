Assisted dying approved at third reading: How Labour MPs voted

MPs approved the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at its final vote in the House of Commons, albeit with a reduced majority.

In a vote in the House of Commons, MPs voted 314 to 291 in favour of Kim Leadbeater’s bill on assisted dying – a majority of 23, down by more than half from 55 from the second reading vote in November.

Among Labour MPs, 224 voted in favour of the bill, down ten from second reading, while 160 voted against, up 13. A total of 18 MPs, including tellers, did not vote on the bill.

A total of 34 Labour MPs switched their vote at third reading:

Jack Abbott: against to for

Douglas Alexander: abstain/absent to for

Chris Byrant: abstain/absent to for

Dan Carden: abstain/absent to against

Mark Campbell-Savours: for to against

Peter Dowd: for to abstain/absent

Clive Efford: for to abstain/absent

Kirith Entwistle: for to abstain/absent

Bill Esterson: for to abstain/absent

Josh Fenton-Glynn: abstain/absent to against

Paul Foster: for to against

Amanda Hack: for to against

Fabian Hamilton: for to abstain/absent

Emma Hardy: abstain/absent to against

Chris Hinchliff: for to against

Jonathan Hinder: for to against

Sharon Hodgson: for to abstain/absent

Afzal Khan: abstain/absent to against

Peter Lamb: abstain/absent to against

David Lammy: against to abstain/absent

Julie Minns: against to abstain/absent

Navendu Mishra: abstain/absent to for

Ian Murray: abstain/absent to for

Lisa Nandy: for to abstain/absent

Kanishka Narayan: for to against

Luke Pollard: for to abstain/absent

Ellie Reeves: abstain/absent to for

Baggy Shanker: for to abstain/absent

Cat Smith: abstain/absent to for

Nick Smith: abstain/absent to for

Gareth Thomas: abstain/absent to for

Jessica Toale: abstain/absent to for

Karl Turner: for to abstain/absent

Catherine West: for to abstain/absent

