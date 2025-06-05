Bridget Phillipson writes: ‘I know what hunger is like. Our free school meals boost embodies Labour values’

Of all the many bitter legacies of the last Tory government, the huge number of children growing up in poverty in our country was the most shameful. Child poverty is a scourge – a scar on our society which it is the moral purpose of our party to tackle.

We tackled it under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, and we are tackling it now under Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves.

With Work & Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall, I co-chair the government’s Child Poverty Taskforce: determined to break the cycle that sees so many children grow up without the security and opportunities with which we should all start our lives.

We have acted fast to deliver on our values

In less than a year in power we have acted fast to deliver on our values – making the choices only Labour governments make to bring down the cost of living for working families and build a fairer future through our Plan for Change.

It’s part of our ambitious approach to put money back in working people’s pockets and give all our kids the best start in life. That’s why we’ve already opened free breakfast clubs in over 700 primary schools and will be rolling them out nationwide. It’s why we’re legislating to control the cost of school uniforms.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.

It’s why we’re expanding childcare entitlements for working parents and investing in hundreds of school-based nurseries, opening from September, to deliver free childcare in places where the market might not.

It’s why we’ve raised the National Minimum Wage and why our Employment Rights Bill is on track to bring greater security and better jobs for working people. Higher living standards and lower costs for parents, better chances for children.

Free school meals move will lift 100,000 out of poverty

And now we’re announcing our next step – making every child in households receiving Universal Credit eligible for free school meals from the start of the 2026 school year. It’s a huge change for which campaigners have called for years – but a change that only happens under a Labour government.

It’s tackling poverty and it’s boosting learning – all whilst putting nearly £500 a year back in parents’ pockets while improving behaviour, attainment and wellbeing in schools. Alone, this move will lift 100,000 children out of poverty and support parents – a decisive step to improve children’s lives ahead of the full Child Poverty Strategy we’ll be publishing in the autumn.

This government believes that children growing up in our country deserve the best start in life – nothing less. We want excellence everywhere, for every child.

I know what it’s like when the food run short

For me, as for so many people across the Labour Party and the Labour movement, today’s announcement is deeply personal. I know what it is to grow up on free school meals, to grow up in a household where there isn’t enough: when the house is cold, the food runs short, when the choices about which others don’t think twice just aren’t there.

Like so many Labour MPs, Labour councillors, and Labour members, I went into politics to end that for good, to ensure the next generation don’t face the same barriers I and my generation did.

Today I am deeply proud, as I hope you are too, that our Labour Government is taking this decisive step to turn the tide on child poverty and helping families with the cost of living.