Palestine: Full list of Labour MPs backing immediate recognition as PM moves

More than 100 Labour MPs have signed a cross-party letter calling for the government to immediately recognise the state of Palestine.

The letter, led by Labour MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion and signed by almost a quarter of MPs in the House of Commons, calls on the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to recognise Palestine at the UN Conference currently taking place in New York.

It came shortly before the Prime Minister told cabinet on Tuesday that “because of the increasingly intolerable situation in Gaza and the diminishing prospect of a peace process towards a two state solution, now was the right time to move this position forward”, according to an official readout of the meeting.

“He said that the UK will recognise the state of Palestine in September, before UNGA, unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two state solution.”

The earlier letter by MPs reads: “Whilst we appreciate the UK does not have it in its power to bring about a free and independent Palestine, UK recognition would have a significant impact due to our historic connections and our membership on the UN Security Council, so we urge you to take this step.

“British recognition of Palestine would be particularly powerful given its role as the author of the Balfour Declaration and the former Mandatory Power in Palestine. Since 1980 we have backed a two-state solution. Such a recognition would give that position substance as well as living up to a historic responsibility we have to the people under that Mandate.”

The Labour manifesto pledged to recognise Palestinian statehood “as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state”.

Amid pressure on the Prime Minister to recognise Palestine, members of the cabinet will convene this week to discuss the situation in Gaza and a British-led peace proposal.

So far, 133 Labour MPs have signed the letter