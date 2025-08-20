More than half of Labour members oppose Heathrow expansion, poll reveals

A majority of Labour members oppose the expansion of Heathrow Airport, exclusive polling by Survation for LabourList has revealed.

Asked to what extent, if at all, they supported or opposed the expansion, 52% said they either somewhat or strongly opposed it. This compared to just 27% who said they supported the expansion.

A further 19% said they neither supported nor opposed it, and two percent answered “don’t know”.

Opposition to the expansion was strongest among those aged 65 and older, with a net support of -39. Support for the expansion was highest among the 18-24 age group at 42%, compared to 40% opposed.

Opposition was also strongest among members who voted for Rebecca Long-Bailey in the leadership election, at 75%.

The expansion has proven controversial. It has been mooted for years, with little movement on the issue by successive Tory governments.

That was until Labour put the project at the centre of its growth agendlaboa, with Rachel Reeves promising that building a third runway would “unlock further growth” and “boost investment”.

Not everyone in the cabinet was happy about the announcement, however, with rumours swirling that Ed Miliband would resign over the issue.

London mayor Sadiq Khan also expressed dismay at the expansion, threatening to take legal action against the government over the matter.

And it’s clear the members don’t support it either, with the issue becoming yet another wedge between the leadership and the party’s rank and file.

Despite this, Miliband has remained in post, and the expansion looks set to push ahead, despite the opposition.