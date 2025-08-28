Who is Nin Pandit, the top aide reportedly leaving Downing Street?

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to replace his principal private secretary Nin Pandit, it has been reported.

Pandit, who ran the Prime Minister’s team at Number 10, had only been in the role for ten months and is the third senior member of staff to have left Starmer’s team, after Sue Gray and Matthew Doyle.

Before joining Number 10, Pandit had served as chief of staff and lead policy advisor to the CEO of NHS England and led work on information transparency for the Mayor of London’s health improvement board.

She previously led the Number 10 Delivery Unit’s health and social care team and worked as the director of the Downing Street Policy Unit from November 2022 before being appointed as Starmer’s PPS in October last year.

Number 10 has been approached for comment.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.