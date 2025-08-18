Seven in ten Labour members believe Palestine Action ban is wrong

Seven in ten Labour members believe the government was wrong to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group, according to exclusive polling by Survation for LabourList.

Asked if the government was right or wrong to proscribe the group, 71% said it was wrong to, while just 21% said it was right. A further eight percent answered “don’t know”.

Opposition to proscription was strongest among 18-24 year olds and members aged over 65, as well as members who vote for Rebecca Long-Bailey at 96%.

The group was proscribed last month, after it claimed responsibility for causing an estimated £7 million in damage to jets at RAF Brize Norton.

Proscription makes membership or support for Palestine Action a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

In the past month, hundreds of people have been arrested under the Terrorism Act – many of them pensioners – for protesting against the proscription.

The ban came amid reports of mass starvation in Gaza, and a subsequent change in Keir Starmer’s position on the recognition of Palestine, leaving many observers wondering if it was a hasty decision by the government.

The group has won the right to challenge the ban, with a High Court date set for November. For now the ban remains in place, despite its clear unpopularity among the membership, and the ongoing scenes of devastation in Gaza.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has stood by the decision, warning: “There may be people who are objecting to proscription who don’t know the full nature of this organisation, because of court restrictions on reporting while serious prosecutions are under way.

“But it’s really important that no-one is in any doubt that this is not a non-violent organisation.”

Membership back immediate recognition of Palestine

Labour members were also polled on the government’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state in September if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire.

A plurality of members, 48%, said the government should recognise a Palestinian state immediately.

A further 26% said the government should recognise a Palestinian state in September, even if Starmer’s conditions are not met.

While 20% said the government should recognise a Palestinian state if there is a ceasefire and the hostages have been returned, and just 3% said the government should never recognise the state.

Immediate recognition was most popular with members aged 45-54, at 52%, and members who voted for Rebecca Long-Bailey to be leader at 81%.

It was least popular among 25-34 year olds at 44% and among people who voted for Keir Starmer to be leader at 36%.

Damian Lyons Lowe, chief executive of Survation, said: “Our polling shows a clear disconnect between Labour’s grassroots and the government on this issue. With more than seven in ten Labour members opposing the proscription, it’s evident that many feel this decision was either disproportionate or politically misjudged against the backdrop of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

Survation surveyed 1,021 readers of LabourList, the leading dedicated newsletter and news and comment website for Labour supporters, who also said they were Labour Party members between August 5 and August 9.

Data was weighted to the profile of party members by age, sex, region and 2020 Labour leadership vote, targets for which were derived from the British Election Study and the results of the 2020 leadership election.