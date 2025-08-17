Majority of Labour members opposed resident doctors’ strike, poll reveals

A majority of Labour members opposed the resident doctors’ strike, exclusive polling by Survation for LabourList has revealed.

Asked to what extent they supported or opposed the strike, 54% said they strongly or somewhat opposed it.

While 34% said they strongly or somewhat supported the strike.

Net opposition to the strike was strongest among members aged 18-24, at 73%, and equal among members who voted for Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy at 69%.

Net support for the strike was strongest among 35-44 year olds, at 52%, and people who voted for Rebecca Long-Bailey at 76%.

The resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, recently concluded a five-day strike over pay.

It came after their union, the British Medical Association, demanded a 29% pay rise for resident doctors.

According to the government, resident doctors have received a pay rise of 28.9% over the past three years.

Under the previous Tory government, Britain was wracked with industrial disputes, including lawyers, doctors, teachers, and nurses.

After Labour came to power, it settled a series of pay deals with the unions, with resident doctors receiving one of the biggest pay increases.

However, the BMA argues that its members still earn less than they did in 2008, once inflation is factored in.

Wes Streeting has decided to push back, warning doctors “if you go to war with us, you’ll lose”.

It’s a risky decision, with Labour’s patient waiting list and waiting time targets on the line.

For now, the two sides have agreed a truce for the month of August while they work to find a solution.

Damian Lyons Lowe, chief executive of Survation, said: “It may surprise some, but Wes Streeting’s firm line on the resident doctors’ strike is closer to where most Labour members are – 54% oppose the strike compared with 34% in support.

“Recent polling has shown that the public are aligned with Labour members, with 52% opposing and 34% supporting strikes in polling conducted in July. Streeting’s position on balance resonates with the mood of both party members and with the wider public.”

Survation surveyed 1,021 readers of LabourList, the leading dedicated newsletter and news and comment website for Labour supporters, who also said they were Labour Party members between August 5 and August 9.

Data was weighted to the profile of party members by age, sex, region and 2020 Labour leadership vote, targets for which were derived from the British Election Study and the results of the 2020 leadership election.