Suspended Labour councillor found not guilty of encouraging violent disorder

A suspended Labour councillor who said far-right protesters should have their throats slit has been cleared of encouraging violent disorder.
A jury found Dartford councillor Ricky Jones, 58, not guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
A video showed Cllr Jones addressing crowds at a counter-protest in Walthamstow, where he was seen drawing his finger across his throat and told protesters: “We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all”.
Jones was suspended by Labour in August last year before being charged with encouraging violence.
