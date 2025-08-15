Home

Suspended Labour councillor found not guilty of encouraging violent disorder

Photo: Martin Suker/Shutterstock

A suspended Labour councillor who said far-right protesters should have their throats slit has been cleared of encouraging violent disorder.

A jury found Dartford councillor Ricky Jones, 58, not guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

A video showed Cllr Jones addressing crowds at a counter-protest in Walthamstow, where he was seen drawing his finger across his throat and told protesters: “We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all”.

Jones was suspended by Labour in August last year before being charged with encouraging violence.

