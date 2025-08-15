Suspended Labour councillor found not guilty of encouraging violent disorder

A suspended Labour councillor who said far-right protesters should have their throats slit has been cleared of encouraging violent disorder.

A jury found Dartford councillor Ricky Jones, 58, not guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

A video showed Cllr Jones addressing crowds at a counter-protest in Walthamstow, where he was seen drawing his finger across his throat and told protesters: “We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all”.

Jones was suspended by Labour in August last year before being charged with encouraging violence.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.