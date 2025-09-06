Anna Turley replaces Ellie Reeves as Labour Party chair amid continuing reshuffle

Anna Turley has replaced Ellie Reeves as chair of the Labour Party on the second day of Keir Starmer’s ministerial reshuffle.

Reeves, who had served as chair since September last year, has been moved from her role as Minister without Portfolio and instead will take up the non-Cabinet post of Solicitor General. Turley, the MP for Redcar, will now take her place in the Cabinet.

It comes amid a continuing shake-up of government roles, with several ministers leaving the government, including Jim McMahon, Daniel Zeichner, Maria Eagle and Catherine McKinnell.

Justin Madders, minister for employment rights and one of the architects of the Employment Rights Bill, has also left his role – expressing disappointment that he could not stay in post to see the bill through to Royal Assent.

In a post on social media, he said: “It has been a real privilege to serve as Minister for Employment Rights and begin delivering on our plan to make work pay. Sadly it is now time to pass the baton on. I wish my successor well and will do what I can to help them make sure the Employment Rights Bill is implemented as intended.

“It’s disappointing I didn’t get to see the Employment Rights Bill through to Royal Assent as a Minister but I’ll be there when it’s back in the Commons as a backbencher to hopefully get it over the line as per our manifesto.”

Reshuffle day two – ministerial changes so far

Jason Stockwood to be made a peer and will join government as investment minister in the Department for Business and Trade and the Treasury

Dan Jarvis becomes a minister of state in the Cabinet Office, while retaining his role as security minister in the Home Office

Jacqui Smith becomes skills minister in the Department for Work and Pensions, while retaining role as minister for skills and women and equalities minister in the Department for Education

Lord Vallance becomes minister of state in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, while remaining as minister of state in the Department for Science, Innovation, Technology

Michael Shanks becomes a minister of state in the Department for Business and Trade and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Alison McGovern moves from employment minister to become minister of state in Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Angela Eagle moves from asylum minister to become minister of state in Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Diana Johnson moves from policing minister to become a minister of state in the Department for Work and Pensions

Sarah Jones moves from industry minister and become a minister of state in the Home Office

Maria Eagle has left her role as defence procurement minister. Catherine McKinnell has left her role as school standards minister. Jim McMahon has left his role as local government minister. Daniel Zeichner has left his role as food security minister.

