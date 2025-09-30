Diary from conferece – day two: From Rayner’s low profile to alphabet soup

To GB or not to GB? GB News held its Labour Party reception in a city centre restaurant, with arguably the best food on the fringe. Delicious pork belly, chicken skewers, prawns in batter, yum. Hosted by CEO Angelos Frangopoulos, the swanky do was notable for the serious number of Labour contributors and MPs rubbing shoulders with Tom Harwood, Camila Tominey and Chris ‘Chopper’ Hope. This turnout, unlikely even a couple of years ago, was not down to the quality of the buffet. It is because GB News is a now a serious media player, regularly beating Sky and the Beeb in the ratings, and shaping the national debate (whether we approve or not). That’s why the DCMS minister Steph Peacock MP was the guest speaker. She claimed the mantel of most royalist member of the Government, heartily approving of GB News starting its day with the national anthem. She told the throng that she had appeared on the station on its launch day four years ago, raising the issue of miners’ pensions on behalf of her Barnsley constituents (when few other broadcasters were covering the issue). Labour has to communicate with the people who watch GB News, and not leave it to the likes of Rees-Mogg.

Charity begins at home. It costs a lot to exhibit at conference. Cash-strapped voluntary organisations and campaigns must weigh up the value versus cost. Even Labour Students decided this year to save their cash. Beatrice Stern, former SPAD and head of parliamentary affairs for the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), tells me they justify the cost of a stall by giving smaller charities a chance to come for free. Five worthy voluntary groups were selected, including the homelessness charity Stone Pillows, and the anti-racism campaign the Anthony Walker Foundation. Why doesn’t the Labour conference organisers make half a dozen exhibition stalls free to worthy causes, randomly selected by ballot? It would enable some voices to the heard, and make the hall look less like a trade fair.

Fabians secretly run the world. To the packed Fabian Society reception at the Liverpool Museum on the Pier Head. Torsten Bell MP made a speech interrupted by a couple of protestors chanting to ‘tax the rich’. They chanted a bit, and in true Fabian style Bell invited them to wait for the part of his speech addressing the fiscal framework to engage in the debate. By today, they’re probably jointly writing a pamphlet. Joe Dromey, the incoming General Secretary spoke of his disappointment at joining what he thought was the epicentre of secret world government only to discover a benign, moderate think tank in SW1 producing pamphlets and organising seminars. The online conspiracism around the Fabian Society has grown like knotweed in recent months. The tinfoil hat brigade is convinced the Fabians are a shadowy, powerful sect, pulling the strings behind the scenes of Whitehall. If only. The world might be a better place if the frothing conspiracies were true.

Where’s Angela? Delegates have noted the absence of the traditional conference guide, with its handy agenda, maps, and lists of events and venues. The information has been transferred to an app, and folks are not appy. One conference nerd complained that it would break the sequence on the collection of conference guides on their bookshelf. The reason for the absence of the guide in physical form is that Angela Raynor’s face was all over it, printed before her resignation in September. This makes copies of the guide a valuable rarity, like the early pressings of Sgt Pepper with the spelling mistakes. Or at least, it might be a novelty item at your next Labour raffle, alongside the Celebrations chocolates and bottle of House of Commons wine signed by Neil Kinnock.

Burgon barred. Someone with a sense of humour booked the Progressive Britain reception in the room at the Hilton next to the Sinn Fein one. When the Sinn Fein reception drew to a close, attendees including Richard Burgon attempted to pop next door to get a free drink. Eagle-eyed Progressive Britain staff barred their way.

Alphabet soup. Conference has its share of initialisations and acronyms: ACC, NEC, PLP, NCC, CAC, and so on. Praful Nargund, founder of the Good Growth Foundation, tells me that their successful partnership with the Future Governance Forum might be matched next year with a collaboration with the Labour Growth Group. Or in short, the GGFFGFLGG.

Seen on the fringe: Hollywood star and anti-phone hacking campaigner Hugh Grant. The greatest living Scottish-Italian political satirist Armando Iannucci. Morgan McSweeney in his trademark blue suit outside the Pullman. Conservative Peer Michael Gove outside Revolution bar on Albert Dock. Abena Oppong-Asare MP, resplendent in emerald green. Ecotricity founder Dale Vince being interviewed by leftwing podcaster Owen Jones. Australian Labor Party legends Julia Gillard, Antony Albanese, and Wayne ‘Swanny’ Swan. New party Chair Anna Turley MP attempting a walk and talk TV interview but being interrupted by idiot fans (well me, actually).

