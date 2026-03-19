Full list of MPs, councillors and NEC members calling for ‘reset’ in Labour

Dozens of Labour MPs, councillors and members of the party’s national executive committee have called for a “reset” within the Labour Party.

The statement, co-signed by Mainstream and Momentum-affiliated MPs, calls for “rebuilding basic democracy, pluralism and fair process” within the party, as well as calling for the Labour government to be “bolder, braver and bolder than ever to rise to the immediate challenges of the current moment”.

Chair of Mainstream Kerry Postlewhite said: “I’m supporting a reset because I care deeply about the success of our Party and our government. At its best, Labour brings together a wide range of voices and ideas in a spirit of common endeavour, and ensures that all members feel respected, listened to and valued.

“Sometimes that means people who may not always see everything the same way recognising the importance of coming together when the moment demands it.

“The Gorton and Denton by-election, and by-elections in Runcorn and Helsby and Caerphilly before it, show that Labour needs a major reset.”

Alex Charilaou, co-chair of Momentum, said that Labour is “at a crossroads” and said: “The Gorton and Denton by-election showed us that if we don’t change direction, we face defeat.

“Narrow, top-down politics has damaged us – only a pluralistic, democratic Labour Party can restore trust with voters and deliver the transformative change our country is crying out for.

“We’re proud to join other progressives in Labour to call for a complete change in approach.

“It’s absolutely vital that Labour members vote for NEC candidates who recognise the challenge ahead of us and agree that we must reset the Labour Party.”

Full list of supporters

MPs

Paula Barker, Liverpool Wavertree

Lorraine Beavers, Blackpool North and Fleetwood

Apsana Begum, Poplar and Limehouse

Richard Burgon, Leeds East

Ian Byrne, Liverpool West Derby

Neil Duncan-Jordan, Poole

Mary Kelly Foy, City of Durham

Chris Hinchliff, North East Hertfordshire

Brian Leishman, Alloa and Grangemouth

Clive Lewis, Norwich South

Rebecca Long Bailey, Salford

John McDonnell, Hayes and Harlington

Charlotte Nichols, Warrington North

Simon Opher, Stroud

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Clapham and Brixton Hill

Alex Sobel, Leeds Central and Headingley

Jon Trickett, Normanton and Hemsworth

Steve Witherden, Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr

MSs

Mick Antoniw (Pontypridd)

Councillors

Cllr Sean Laws (Sunderland City Council)

Cllr Linda Williams (Sunderland City Council)

Cllr Joanne Chapman (Sunderland City Council)

Cllr Brandon Feeley (Sunderland City Council)

Cllr Paul Stewart (Sunderland City Council)

Cllr Martyn Herron (Sunderland City Council)

Cllr Iain Scott (Sunderland City Council)

Cllr Jill Fletcher (Sunderland City Council)

Cllr John Usher (Sunderland City Council)

Cllr Denise Robson (Gateshead Council)

Cllr Paul Weston (Stockton Borough Council)

Cllr Katie Weston (Stockton Borough Council)

Cllr Marilyn Surtees (Stockton Borough Council)

Cllr Linda White (Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council)

Cllr Dan De’ath (Cardiff Council)

Cllr Ed Stubbs (Cardiff Council)

Cllr Jamie Green (Cardiff Council)

Cllr Nairn Angus-McDonald (North Ayrshire Council)

Cllr James Gibson (Leeds City Council)

Cllr Luke Farley (Leeds City Council)

Cllr John Garvani (Leeds City Council)

Cllr Nabeela Mowlana (Sheffield City Council)

Cllr Ruth Milsom (Sheffield City Council)

Cllr Santiago Bell-Bradford (Islington Council)

Cllr Maxine Sadza (Southend-on-Sea City Council)

Cllr Matt Brown (Preston City Council)

Cllr Scott Patient (Calderdale Council)

Cllr Helen Antcliff (Wakefield Council)

Cllr Emily Owen (Conwy County Borough Council)

Cllr Aydin Dikerdem (Wandsworth Council)

Cllr Adele Williams (Nottingham City Council)

Cllr Max Holloway (Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council)

Cllr Sean Waters (Broxbourne Borough Council)

Cllr Joe Ghayouba (Cumberland Council)

Cllr Angela Brown (Rochdale Borough Council)

Cllr Sarah Doyle (Liverpool City Council)

Cllr Tomas Logan (Liverpool City Council)

Cllr Elizabeth Hayden (Liverpool City Council)

Cllr Theresa Mackay (Brighton and Hove City Council)

Cllr Dora Polenta (Rushcliffe Borough Council)

Cllr Jen Walker (Rushcliffe Borough Council)

Cllr Daniel Wright-Mason (North Herts Council)

Cllr Luke Sorba (Lewisham Council)

Cllr Stephen Penfold (Lewisham Council)

Cllr Natasha Burgess (Lewisham Council)

Cllr Billy Harding (Lewisham Council)

Cllr Liam Curran (Lewisham Council)

Cllr Tauseef Anwar (Lewisham Council)

Cllr Aisha Malik-Smith (Lewisham Council)

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