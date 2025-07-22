Labour party conference 2025: When and where is the next conference?

Labour’s next party conference, coming a year since the party returned to government, is taking place in just a few months’ time, with a packed schedule of events and keynote speeches expected as delegates return to Liverpool.

Here is what we know so far about the 2025 Labour Party conference.

When will the next Labour Party conference be held?

Next year’s Labour Party conference will be held from Sunday, September 28 and Wednesday, October 1 2025.

Delegates and other attendees have been snapping up hotel rooms across the city since the conclusion of last year’s conference, with a number of hotels fully booked – including the Leonardo, Staybridge Suites Liverpool, the Holiday Inn Express at the Albert Dock and the Pullman.

Where will the next Labour Party conference take place?

Labour MPs, councillors, mayors, activists and delegates will return to Liverpool for a fourth year in a row for their 2025 party conference.

The party’s annual conference will again take place at the ACC Liverpool conference venue.

Labour’s last conference to be held outside of Liverpool was in 2021, which took place in Brighton.

How do I get a conference pass?

Applications for balcony and complex passes are now available ranging from £40 per day for a complex pass to £125 for a full week balcony pass. More details are available here. Prices are expected to increase after July 25.

Passes for councillors are also now available here.

When will Keir Starmer’s leader’s speech be?

The Prime Minister’s speech to delegates at party conference will take place on the final full day of the event – Tuesday, September 30. In previous years, the speech has taken place at around 2pm.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner will address conference on Sunday, September 28, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivering her speech on Monday, September 29.

What are the deadlines for delegates and motions?

June 27, 12pm: deadline for registering delegates to annual conference and nominations for conference arrangements committee

September 11, 5pm: deadline for contemporary motions for annual conference

September 26, 12pm: deadline for emergency motions for annual conference

What times will conference be sitting?

Conference is likely be sitting at the following times:

Sunday: 11:00-12:45, 14:00-16:30

Monday: 10:00-12:45, 14:00-17:00

Tuesday: 09:30-12:45, 14:00-16:00

Wednesday: 10:00-13:00

What events are taking place?

The annual conference timetable is expected to be published in late August, with a guide to fringe events and plenary sessions.

A free conference app will also be available, with a diary of speeches and events, along with information about the exhibition.

We will be announcing our timetable of events at party conference over the summer – so stay tuned!

Recap on all of the news and debate from party conference 2024 by LabourList here.

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].