Revealed: The party rule changes Labour conference could vote on

Labour could vote on an array of party rule changes at its annual conference in Liverpool in September, including removing the ‘one member one vote’ (OMOV) system for electing member representatives to the party’s policy-making body, LabourList can reveal.

One critic claimed it was treating members as “the next inconvenience’ following recent sanctions on rebel MPs, but another former party insider suggested the party needed “some freedom of manoeuvre” over policy to win elections – and a supporter noted low turnout in current elections.

Further proposals include mandatory contracts for election candidates, and a slight shift in the balance of power on the steering group overseeing party conference, with trade union representatives’ influence still significant but diluted by greater representation for Constituency Labour Parties and MPs.

Party officials are also recommending a cut in the number of mandatory ordinary general meetings CLPs must hold annually from eight to six to “reduce the burden” on smaller CLPs, according to a document seen by LabourList and shared with the party’s national executive committee. The party’s ruling body will vote at its meeting today on sending the constitutional amendments to the conference floor to approve.

The reports backs the removal too of the obligation to hold at least two annual policy meetings.

The length of time CLPs have to wait before any motion can be rescinded is likely to be changed from three months’ to three meetings’ time. Ordinary meetings would also have to be scheduled “wherever possible” not to conflict with parliamentary business to help MPs attend.

Meanwhile the party proposes tightening the central grip over new Young Labour branches, by requiring them to apply to the regional director or general secretary first before registering with Young Labour’s national committee. This is in order to ensure structures follow “rules and good governance”.

Elsewhere, representatives of CLPs and local government committees may no longer be able to attend and speak at meetings of Labour groups of councillors in their local area, if changes are approved.

The report notes these observers can currently not report back on the confidential meetings, and suggests “reporting to members on activities of Labour Groups is better done by elected Labour councillors”.

Changes to steering group overseeing party conference There are changes proposed too to the conference arrangements committee (CAC), a body which has oversight and significant influence over the organisation of the party’s annual conference. It is being expanded from eight to 10 members, and changes would give slightly greater say to the Parliamentary Labour Party over conference proceedings.

Currently, five members nominated by affiliated trade unions, socialist societies and Constituency Labour Parties are elected by a conference card vote, with union-backed candidates typically winning in the section. This has been changed so this section is nominated only by affiliates, elected by their delegations at conference, which on the one hand shores up affiliates’ influence.

But in another section, the number nominated only by CLPs would be expanded from two to three, increasing their voice. The disabled representative role remains unchanged, but a new 10th slot would also be filled by an MP for the first time, elected by their peers in Parliament.

A further reform to the National Policy Forum (NPF), the party’s official mechanism for drawing up a wide policy programme that in turn shapes the election manifesto, would see members’ direct influence reduced.

CLPs will still be able to nominate 55 members, but a change is proposed away from a one-member, one-vote (OMOV) ballot. Elections will be held through votes by the relevant regional and national delegations at conference itself on a card vote basis, meaning members still have a say via CLP representatives, but less directly.

Meanwhile party structure are being updated to reflect the growing number of directly elected mayors, giving them a right to attend regional conferences. Councillors would also be able to attend regional conferences even if they are not delegates.

More proposals include adding the requirement that CLP chairs, vice-chairs, secretaries and treasurers must be 18 or over, and closing a loophole that meant members convicted of serious offences could escape a membership ban if the cases were dealt with out of court.

The introduction of mandatory contracts for candidates, which “may” include a 2% salary levy paid to the party, is thought likely to mean more directly elected mayors now pay the levy other elected representatives pay.

Reaction to the changes

One former party insider said they could see the arguments for and against the changes to the NPF. “Members will want a lively debate and space to argue their ideas,” they said.

However they added: “But at the end of the day, the party’s primary job is to win elections and they need some freedom of manoeuvre to do that in the policy programme they offer.”

Luke Akehurst, who represents Labour MPs on the NEC, said : “This rule change re-empowers delegates from CLPs to annual conference who are themselves elected by the local party members who know them best. It means that there is an additional political responsibility to being a delegate, which must be a good thing. Conferene shouldn’t just be about clapping speeches and going to receptions.

“It should be a politically powerful event at the peak of the party’s democratic decision-making. Turnout in the OMOV elections for NPF members has been low and declining since this role was taken away from conference delegates in 2010. That is because name recognition of candidates is low, so people are voted for along factional lines if they receive lists of who one side of the party is backing.”

But Neal Lawson, director of soft left campaign group Compass and a former New Labour adviser, said: “We’re disappointed, but not surprised, that party officials are moving to reduce the influence of members and deflate the democratic structures of the party.

“The leadership and party bureaucrats know that they’re wildly out of step with the mainstream of the party. Members, like the country, want an energetic and inclusive Labour Party with a bold offer on social, economic, climate and democratic justice. They’re getting crumbs.

“Last week it was backbenchers getting it in the neck. Members are clearly the next inconvenience to be dealt with.”