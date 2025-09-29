‘This is supposed to be a Labour government’: Sharon Graham backs wealth tax at conference

Sharon Graham threw her weight behind calls for Labour to implement a wealth tax in a fiery speech at the 2025 Labour party conference in Liverpool.

Speaking at a debate on public spending at conference today, the Unite General Secretary bemoaned the austerity programme implemented in the wake of the global financial crisis.

She further blasted how “everyday people” went out to work during Covid “in PPE that did not work”.

“Workers and communities paid the price,” she said. But next Graham turned her fire on the government’s approach to fixing the fiscal black hole.

Read the latest news, analysis and commentary on the 2025 Labour party conference in Liverpool here on LabourList.

She told conference: “The solution this time? Workers pitted against pensioners. Communities pitted against the disabled. Different government, same decisions.

“We are stuck in the cycle of a broken system where everyday people always pay. Why is this inevitable?”

Graham went on to give her firm backing to a wealth tax to rapturous applause from the assembled delegates.

“This is supposed to be a Labour government. Instead of picking the pockets of the pensioners, tax the rich,” she said.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

The conference motion on public spending received the backing of delegates at this afternoon’s votes.

It reads: “A combination of slow growth, price rises, low wages and enormous pressure on public services has pushed Britain to breaking point.

“The ultra-wealthy, overseas investors and energy giants are reaping the benefits of a broken economic model, posting record profits and distributing billions to shareholders, while working-class people, especially the disabled and elderly, face rising bills, flatlining wages, and diminishing public services.”