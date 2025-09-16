Miliband says ‘It is time to make things and own things in Britain again’ as he unveils his vision for GB Energy

Ed Miliband has vowed to drive a clean energy revolution across Britain as he unveils his vision for the new publicly owned Great British Energy.

The Energy Secretary has committed to the UK becoming a “clean energy superpower” under his watch.

Miliband said: “It is time to make things and own things in Britain again. That’s why we have set up Great British Energy to be a new national champion and allow us to reap the benefits of Britain’s abundant natural resources.

“Great British Energy will place working people, communities and British industries at its core, turbocharging clean energy across the country as part of our clean power mission.”

The project is set to see £200 million invested in solar and renewable energy projects on schools, hospitals and public buildings across the country.

Amid spiking energy prices across the globe, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero wants to see its publicly owned energy company support households and keep bills under control.

The announcement comes just ahead of Labour Party Conference, at which many green-minded activists will flock with the hope the government will deliver on its environmental pledges.

Miliband has routinely been seen as one of the government’s most popular ministers with party members, giving Labour a big boost ahead of this month’s event.