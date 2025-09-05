Labour reshuffle: Who’s in and who’s out of Starmer’s Cabinet?

Following Angela Rayner’s resignation earlier today, Keir Starmer was left with little choice but to launch his Cabinet reshuffle.

David Lammy is the new Deputy Prime Minister, as well as justice secretary, with Yvette Cooper moved to his old role of foreign secretary.

Shabana Mahmood replaces Cooper as home secretary.

Steve Reed has been moved from environment secretary to take on Angela Rayner’s former brief as secretary of state for housing, communities and local government. He has been replaced at Defra by Emma Reynolds, who was formally minister for water in that department.

Jonathan Reynolds has been made Chief Whip with Sir Alan Campbell becoming leader of the house of commons.

Peter Kyle moves from secretary of state for science, innovation and technology to business secretary. Both are seen to be key Starmer allies.

Lucy Powell has lost her role as leader of the house, and Ian Murray has been removed as Scottish secretary. He is being replaced by Douglas Alexander who previously served in the same role under Tony Blair.

Pat McFadden is now work and pensions secretary, in a new department incorporating the skills brief from the Department for Education. He replaces Liz Kendall who has been moved to the science, innovation and technology brief.

In a statement, Ian Murray said he was “hugely disappointed” to be leaving government. He added that the role had been the “honour” of his life.

It comes after Starmer embarked on a shake-up of his inner circle earlier this week.

Among the changes in Starmer’s top team is the appointment of Darren Jones as the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister and No 10 Downing Street.

James Murray replaces Jones as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, with both men attending Cabinet meetings. Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson, one of Labour’s new intake of MPs, has been promoted to Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury.

World-leading economist Baroness Minouche Safik has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s Chief Economic Advisor to support him on economic affairs and help the government to drive growth and raise living standards.

James Lyons, director of communications, left the government after a year – the fourth senior staff member to do so since Labour returned to power, with others also expected to leave as part of the shake-up.

Former director of communications for Tony Blair Tim Allan has entered Downing Street as the executive director of communications.

