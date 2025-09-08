LabourList job vacancies: We’re hiring a new Reporter or Senior Reporter

Job title: Reporter / Senior Reporter

Location: London

Salary: Negotiable and dependent on experience

Length of contract: Full-time permanent contract

Deadline: Midday Wednesday 1st October, but applications will be assessed on a rolling basis and we reserve the right to close the vacancy early.

Job details:

About LabourList and this role:

LabourList is the leading dedicated media platform covering all things Labour, providing breaking news, insider analysis and robust party debate through our website, daily newsletter and events programme.

We report the freshest news about the Labour Party and like to make sure we are first to the story. But we also always seek to take our approach to such stories deeper. Our readers don’t just want to know what is happening, but to understand why. LabourList is a space that doesn’t just report on the Party but that understands, interrogates, explains and champions Labour and our shared values.

We are looking for a digital-first, multimedia savvy political journalist full of energy, enthusiasm and ideas to join LabourList at an exciting and important moment for us with Labour now in power.

We are supportive but independent of Labour, with readers and writers from across the party and beyond, from many MPs and members to policy experts. Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock has called us a “wonderful” resource for the labour movement – and columnist Polly Toynbee has said she “couldn’t do without LabourList’s information and analysis”.

You’ll need to be itching to report on and share your analysis of the big Labour news stories everyone’s talking about, uncover and break the Labour stories no-one knows about – and explain clearly why they should in a variety of formats across a range of platforms- and commission and edit topical, punchy comment pieces.

You’ll have good political knowledge, video and audio editing and recording skills, an ease of chatting to people, and the desire to make a mark and build our audience through original reporting and thoughtful analysis.

The role will be based in Westminster several days a week and remotely the rest, with occasional working elsewhere such as during Labour Conference or elections.

How to apply for this political journalist job:

To apply, please send your:

CV

2-side cover letter or video lasting no more than 2 minutes

This should outline how your skills and experiences match the job description and person specification. Please send to [email protected].

We are seeking applications from everyone, but would particularly encourage those from backgrounds under-represented in media or political roles to apply. If you have any questions please also contact us via the same email (and there’s no such thing as a stupid question)/

What the job role is likely to involve:

Find and write original and breaking stories and analysis on Labour news

Producing original and SEO friendly video and audio content

Curate wider Labour news and comment for our daily newsletter

Live reporting from political events and during key political moments

Use online platforms to source, upload, promote and monitor performance of content

Build and maintain wide-ranging contacts, from MPs to CLPs role holders

Edit content by contributors/colleagues

Occasionally represent LabourList at events or on broadcast media

What we’re looking for in applicants:

Skills (essential)

Turn wide-ranging material into lively, accurate news and analysis to short deadlines

Generate original stories or analysis via contact-building, online tools or thinking creatively

Video/Audio production and editing

Experience using multiple social media platforms

Approach and quickly build rapport with new people, from voters to MPs

Work well in a team and on your own

Learn and adapt quickly, from understanding Labour to helping LabourList seize new opportunities

Interested in and supportive of Labour politics and

Supportive of LabourList’s values and purpose as a non-factional Labour news outlet

Experience and knowledge (essential)

Knowledge of UK politics and the Labour Party

Experience and knowledge (desirable)

1+ year’s paid journalism experience, including producing original and breaking stories

NCTJ and media law training

Understanding of how to boost content on search engines/social media

Labour party knowledge and contacts

Experience doing high-profile and vox pop interviews

Knowledge of devolved government, regional or local politics

Experience using content management systems

Experience with data analysis, photography, or live-tweeting/blogging

If you can meet most but not all of the criteria listed, we would still encourage you to apply. Note also this is not an exhaustive or fixed list of duties, which may develop over time in a small team.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.