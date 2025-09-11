The results are in… Phillipson and Powell to go head-to-head

Final tallys for MP nominations are in and the shortlist going forward will be just two candidates: Bridget Phillpson and Lucy Powell.

The contest started with six declared candidates, Paula Barker, Alison McGovern, Bridget Phillipson, Lucy Powell, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Emily Thornberry. But by the close of nominations only Phillipson, Powell and Ribeiro-Addy remained.

And as of 5pm only two candidates – Phillipson and Powell had surpassed the 80 nomination threshold and are able to go through to the next round where they will need to get nominations from at least five per cent of CLPs and at least three three affiliates (two of which must be trade unions).

The final tallies were:

Bridget Phillipson – 175

Lucy Powell – 117

Bell Ribeiro-Addy – 24

You can find out which MPs supported which candidates here.

Constituency Labour Party (CLP) and affiliate nominations will open on Saturday September 13th September and close Saturday September 27. Both candidates are widely expected to secure these.

Statement from Lucy Powell MP on the publication of final PLP nominations:

“I’m grateful to all my colleagues who have nominated me for Deputy Leader. This is not a contest I expected nor any of us wanted but we must use it to focus on how the new deputy leader can be a bridge for all parts of our movement and help the government deliver the progressive change the country needs.

“I am Labour through and through. I will always fight for our Party, our values and our traditions. At a time when there are forces trying to spread division and hatred, Labour must be the voice of unity and hope.

“I look forward to speaking to as many members, activists and supporters as possible to make the case about the kind of full-time Deputy Leader I would be; laser focussed on connecting with our communities through our MPs, elected representatives and members fighting for the change our country needs.”

Meanwhile, Bridget Phillipson released a a video on X in it she says “I want to unite our country and our movement, deliver the change our country needs, and beat Reform.”

