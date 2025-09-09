TUC Congress: Unions narrowly back motion opposing increase in defence spending

Delegates at TUC Congress have narrowly backed a motion that opposes the government’s increase in defence spending.

In a closely contested and emotive debate at the conference in Brighton, which went to a card vote, the TUC voted to reverse its previous policy in favour of immediate increases in military spending and instead prioritise campaigning for public investment in public services and “reaffirm our movement’s priority is welfare and wages, not weapons and war”.

After the vote, the votes for were 2,871,000, compared to 2,291,000 against.

READ MORE: Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme, revealed

Jo Grady, general secretary of the UCU – which brought forward the motion – argued that, as public services and workers are told “there’s no money left”, funding being allocated to increases in spending in the defence sector should instead be redirected to support workers.

However, Mike Clancy of Prospect urged delegates to remember that defence workers are also members of the trade union movement and warned of the consequences that the motion would have on their jobs and of the potential for division among unions.

In response to the vote, a spokesperson for the Stop the War Coalition said: “It is brilliant news that the UCU motion on defence spending – Wages not Weapons – has been carried at the TUC conference. The vote wipes away the stain on the movement which the TUC’s 2022 decision to campaign for an increase in military spending represented.

“It was a really powerful debate that exposed the lie being peddled by the government that growth in communities can be built on increased militarism and laid bare the real impact that hiking spending on arms to record levels of GDP has on working people, as public services and the welfare system are stripped cut to the bone. Thanks to everyone who campaigned so hard for the resolution and who spoke on it.

“Now let the trade union movement unite in fighting for welfare, not warfare.”

Read the motion in full here.

More as we have it…

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.