Shabana Mahmood elected chair of Labour’s National Executive Committee

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has been elected as chair of Labour’s National Executive Committee after a vote at party conference in Liverpool.
Mahmood will take over from Ellie Reeves in the position.
In a statement on social media, Mahmood said: “I am honoured to have been elected chair of Labour’s National Executive Committee.
“A huge thank you to Ellie Reeves for her brilliant leadership this past year.
“This party, and this government, will renew Britain.”
I am honoured to have been elected Chair of Labour’s National Executive Committee today.
A huge thank you to @elliereeves for her brilliant leadership this past year.
This party, and this Government, will renew Britain.#Lab25 pic.twitter.com/1Qv9U2TDO9
— Shabana Mahmood MP (@ShabanaMahmood) September 30, 2025
The chair of the NEC presides over meetings, ensuring the party’s governing body can set rules, oversee discipline and make key organisational decisions. They also play a key role in the running of party conferences.
