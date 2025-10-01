Home

Shabana Mahmood elected chair of Labour’s National Executive Committee

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has been elected as chair of Labour’s National Executive Committee after a vote at party conference in Liverpool.

Mahmood will take over from Ellie Reeves in the position.

In a statement on social media, Mahmood said: “I am honoured to have been elected chair of Labour’s National Executive Committee.

“A huge thank you to Ellie Reeves for her brilliant leadership this past year.

“This party, and this government, will renew Britain.”


The chair of the NEC presides over meetings, ensuring the party’s governing body can set rules, oversee discipline and make key organisational decisions. They also play a key role in the running of party conferences.

Read the latest news, analysis and commentary on the 2025 Labour party conference in Liverpool here on LabourList.

