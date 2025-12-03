BREAKING: Whip removed from Markus Campbell-Savours for voting against the budget

Markus Campbell-Savours, MP for Penrith and Solway has been suspended from the Labour Whip for voting against the an element of the budget. Campbell-Savours was the only Labour MP to vote against the increase in inheritance tax for farm land – though it is believed that 30 other, mostly rural, Labour MPs abstained.

As voting against any aspect of a budget is considered a confidence issue it has led to the MP being told that Labour is suspending him from the party whip and will now sit as an independent.

Campbell-Savours has not yet commented on the suspension or on his own vote – though he was in a combative mood on X last night where he pushed back on SNP attempts to capitalise on the vote.

MORE TO COME

