Andrew Gwynne resigns as an MP, triggering Gorton and Denton by-election

Andrew Gwynne has announced his resignation from Westminster, triggering a by-election in Greater Manchester that could allow a path for Andy Burnham to return to Parliament.

Gwynne, the suspended Labour MP for Gorton and Denton, is understood to have reached a settlement with the House of Commons that would allow for his early retirement as an MP on medical grounds.

His resignation will trigger a by-election in his Greater Manchester constituency, which could coincide with local elections taking place in England in May.

It is widely speculated that Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham will look to stand as a candidate for the by-election, although he is likely to face significant challenges in doing so.

In a statement, Gwynne said: “It has been the honour of my life to have been an elected representative for almost exactly three decades, representing my home community firstly as a Denton West Councillor on Tameside Council and then in the House of Commons as MP for Denton & Reddish and more recently for Gorton & Denton.

Over those years I haven’t got everything right and I’ve certainly made mistakes, but I’ve always tried my very best and I have helped tens of thousands of constituents with their issues along the way. Indeed it’s been helping people that’s given me the greatest pleasure in these jobs.

“I’ve fought and won 9 elections (3 local, 6 general) and I thank those of you who supported me in each of those elections. But I have also suffered significant ill-health over most of the 21 years I’ve served as MP, and this has been greatly exacerbated by the impact of last year’s events regarding leaked text messages.

“To those I upset, offended or angered, I sincerely and humbly apologise – they are not who I am – and to those who stuck with me and supported me though some of the most difficult mental health challenges of my life, I will be forever grateful to you. You probably saved my life at its lowest point.

“I have therefore applied to the Chancellor of the Exchequer to seek the office of Crown Steward of the Manor of Northstead, an archaic procedure to be able to vacate my seat as an MP. There will be a by-election soon and I wish my successor, whoever it is, all the very best in representing what I consider to be the best constituency in the UK.

“I wish all my friends in the Gorton & Denton Constituency Labour Party, the PLP and right across the House, well; and I wish the Labour government every success in meeting our country’s challenges head-on and providing the real change the people of Britain voted for in 2024.”

First elected to Parliament in 2005, Gwynne served as a PPS for Patricia Scotland during her time as a Home Office minister, before later serving as PPS to Jacqui Smith and for Ed Balls.

After Labour’s general election defeat in 2010, Gwynne became a shadow transport minister under Ed Miliband, before being appointed to the shadow health team in a reshuffle in 2011.

Gwynne took a leading role in organising Labour’s by-election campaign in Oldham West and Royton in 2015, where Labour’s Jim McMahon held the seat.

Alongside Ian Lavery, Gwynne was appointed as the party’s national campaign coordinator, and was appointed as shadow secretary of state for communities and local government after the 2017 general election.

His role as campaign lead in the Copeland by-election in 2017 was unsuccessful, however, with Conservative Trudy Harrison defeating Labour by just over 2,000 votes.

Gwynne left the shadow cabinet after Keir Starmer was elected party leader, but became a health minister once Labour returned to power in 2024.

However, after offensive comments from a WhatsApp group leaked in the press, Gwynne was dismissed from his ministerial position and suspended from the Labour Party.

At the time, Gwynne said: “I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offense caused.”

