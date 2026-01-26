Veteran Labour NEC member Ann Black to stand down

Veteran member of Labour’s national executive committee Ann Black has announced she will not be running for re-election.

Black was first elected to the NEC in 2000, serving as chair from 2009 to 2010.

In her latest NEC report, Black said: “Nominations have opened for the constituency places on the NEC. I am not seeking re-election – after 24 years, it’s time for future generations to see the party through the next election and beyond, so I’ll leave the NEC in September.

“Thank you for all the support in good and difficult times.”

Often described as “independently minded”, Black over the years wrote a paper expressing concern about the invasion of Iraq, against Tony Blair’s plans to introduce ID cards in 2005, and has been outspoken in defending local members’ involvement in selection processes.

She has also been known for her regular detailed reports of NEC reports, providing members with a greater insight into the discussions going on behind closed doors. This was originally considered a controversial innovation but has now opened the door to reports from CLP NEC reps from across the party.

JOIN LABOURLIST ‘IN CONVERSATION’ WITH STEVE ROTHERAM ON 3rd FEB

Ealing Central and Acton MP Rupa Huq paid tribute to Black’s almost quarter-century stint on the NEC and said: “Sad news amidst Labour internal wrangles Ann Black isn’t seeking nomination to [the] NEC.

“Genuinely principled and fair-minded voice for party members rather than any factional slate for 24 years, she will be missed.

“Her email reports were like being in the room. Who will do this now?”

Black endorsed three NEC candidates backed by Mainstream, Cat Arnold, Jovan Owusu-Nepaul and Kerry Postlewhite.

“From 2000 to 2018, I stood as part of a loose centre-left alliance, where I tended to represent the ‘centre’ element.

“After 2016, with the Brexit vote and the challenge to Jeremy Corbyn, the party polarised into opposing factions, and is only just mending. I believe there is now an opportunity for new moderate voices not identified with Momentum or Labour First or Progress or any of the old adversaries to speak for the centre-left majority of members.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.