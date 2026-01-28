Centre Left Grassroots Alliance announce recommendations for NEC election

Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy (CLPD) have today announced the candidates they will be endorsing for the CLP section of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) as elections take place in 2026. This is the slate put forward by the Labour left unbrella group Centre Left Grassroots Alliance (CLGA).
CLPD are a long-standing internal organisation within Labour, being founded in 1973 and appealing to the broader left of the party membership. The group advocates for internal party reforms to give members and affiliates more democratic power over policy, leadership and party structures rather than leaving control to the parliamentary party, leadership and central bodies.
Momentum still organise on the left wing of the Labour Party, after being founded as part of Jeremy Corbyn’s successful leadership campaign. Momentum state on their website that their role is to ‘build popular support for socialist ideas and policies through political education and campaigns, and to organise to advance them in the Labour Party, with the aim of electing a socialist Labour Government to deliver them.’
The CLGA slate has been announced following questions over internal Labour Party democracy after an NEC board voted against Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham being eligible to stand for candidacy in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
Alex Charilaou, Momentum Co-Chair has tried to appeal for membership support after split opinions on the NEC decision regarding the Gorton and Denton by-election, claiming the Momentum CLGA slate will “stand up for member democracy and due process.”
The NEC candidates that Momentum and CLGA are advocating for are as followed:
- Gemma Bolton
- Yasmine Dar
- Minesh Parekh
Members can read about CLGA candidates and see their personal statements on their designated website here.
