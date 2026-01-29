‘From the Clyde to the ballot box: why Glasgow can’t afford drift’

Scotland’s politics should focus on real delivery, not empty rhetoric. As voters head to the polls this May, the Scottish Parliament election matters deeply for communities like mine in Glasgow Anniesland. It is about whether Scotland has a government that understands how jobs, skills, defence and economic security fit together, and whether it is serious about delivering for working people in a city that has carried more than its fair share of economic change.

Nowhere is that clearer than in defence and industrial strategy.

In Glasgow Anniesland, the Scotstoun shipyards are not a policy talking point. They are a living part of our economy and our identity. They support thousands of skilled jobs, apprenticeships and supply chain roles across the city and beyond. They anchor advanced manufacturing on the Clyde and connect Glasgow directly to international defence partnerships, including major contracts linked to Norway and other allies.

For Glasgow, that matters deeply. This is a city with extraordinary talent and industrial heritage, but also deep inequalities. When secure, skilled work thrives, it lifts whole communities. When it falters, the impact is felt in household finances, young people’s prospects and confidence in the future.

These are long term economic assets, but only if they are backed by serious political leadership.

Too often under the SNP defence has been treated as an inconvenience rather than an opportunity. Ministers have played what can only be described as student politics with defence and industrial policy, blocking investment in training and infrastructure and failing to champion key industries. That may please parts of their party, but it does nothing for workers in Scotstoun or for young people in Glasgow looking for a stable and skilled route into work.

At a time of global upheaval, with war in Europe and growing international instability, this approach is not just unserious – it is irresponsible. Defence today is not only about national security. It is about skills, industrial capacity, innovation and economic resilience. Countries that understand this are investing accordingly. Scotland should be doing the same.

This is where Anas Sarwar’s leadership matters.

Anas understands that a modern Scottish economy cannot be built on rhetoric alone. He understands business, skills and how defence, industrial strategy and economic renewal are linked. Under his leadership, Scottish Labour has been clear that defence investment must deliver for communities, not just headlines.

That means backing shipbuilding on the Clyde. It means securing long term defence contracts and international partnerships, including those with Norway, that provide certainty for workers and apprentices.

The contrast with the SNP could not be clearer.

After nearly two decades in government, the SNP’s record is one of drift. Workforce planning has been weak. Industrial strategy has been fragmented. While other nations move decisively to secure their economic future, Scotland has been left arguing about process while opportunities pass us by.

In Glasgow, people live with the consequences of that failure every day. Skilled workers face insecurity. Young people struggle to find permanent work. Communities that should be benefiting from global investment are left wondering whether the Scottish government really understands their challenges.

Labour’s approach is different because it starts with delivery and values rooted in work, fairness and solidarity.

Anas Sarwar has been clear that Scotland needs a government that governs. One that uses the powers of devolved government to champion industry, build partnerships and influence decisions at UK and international level. That is how you secure contracts, protect jobs and build an economy that works for working people and for cities like Glasgow.

The route to Bute House runs through Glasgow Anniesland. It’ll determine whether voices like ours are heard at the top of government, whether the concerns of shipyard workers, apprentices and local businesses are taken seriously, and whether Scotland’s industrial future is shaped by pragmatism or ideology.

This election is also about leadership that reflects Scottish values in action. Scotland needs a First Minister who takes responsibility, understands the economy in the round and focuses on outcomes. Anas Sarwar has shown he is willing to work with trade unions, business, educators and communities to build consensus around growth, fairness and renewal.

Defence is often treated as a niche issue in Scottish politics. But it is central to Scotland’s economic future. Getting it right means good jobs, strong skills and international relevance. Getting it wrong means insecurity and missed opportunity.

This May, Glasgow faces a clear choice. We can continue with a government that talks while communities struggle, or choose Scottish Labour leadership that understands how defence, skills and economic security fit together.

That is why I am standing in Glasgow Anniesland: to support good jobs, strong public services and deliver a New Deal for Glasgow’s future.