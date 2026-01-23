Gorton and Denton by-election: Labour begins search for candidate

Applications are open for Labour members to stand as the party’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election.

The by-election, triggered by the resignation of Andrew Gwynne, has drawn widespread speculation that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham may attempt to stand as a candidate in a bid to return to Westminster.

Potential candidates have until Sunday at 11.59pm to submit an application, with longlisting set to take place on Monday, shortlisting interviews on Tuesday and a selection meeting set to take place on January 31.

An email seen by LabourList to party members in the North West makes specific reference to the requirement for directly elected mayors to seek permission from the NEC before seeking nomination as a candidate.

The deadline to seek permission is tomorrow (January 24) at 5pm.

The form that mayors and PPCs seeking permission to stand includes the question: What organisational and electoral risks do you anticipate there might be for the Labour Party if permission were granted and you were subsequently elected to the House of Commons, requiring you to resign from your current position?

Several Labour MPs and trade union leaders have called upon the NEC to ensure the process is fair and to give Burnham the opportunity to stand as a candidate if he chooses.

Bassetlaw MP Jo White, convenor of the Red Wall Group, said: “Let the North decide who their Labour candidate should be for the Gorton and Denton by-election. A London stitch up will be a disaster for Labour.”

Blue Labour member and MP for Crewe and Nantwich echoed the sentiment and said: “Gorton and Denton deserves the best possible choice of candidates. I agree with the Prime Minister that our addition should be on delivering for the public, not speculating about future leadership contests. Any decision made to limit the choice would be wrong.”

Unison general secretary Andrea Egan and FBU general secretary Steve Wright have also warned against any move to exclude Andy Burnham from the process, with The Times reporting that former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is supportive of allowing him to run as a candidate should he choose to do so.

Party members who wish to put their name forward can do so here.

