Keir Starmer defends NEC Burnham ruling amid rift among PLP

Keir Starmer has defended the decision to block Andy Burnham’s attempt to stand for Parliament, amid a split amongst the party’s MPs and union leaders.

Labour’s national executive committee blocked the Greater Manchester Mayor’s bid to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election in a vote of eight to one.

Speaking to BBC News, the Prime Minister said that allowing Burnham’s candidacy would have diverted resources from other contests, including elections in Scotland, Wales and in local elections in England.

“Andy Burnham is doing a great job as the Mayor of Manchester, but having an election for the mayor of Manchester when it’s not necessary, would divert our resources away from the elections that we must have and that we must fight and win and resources, whether that’s money or people, need to be focused on the elections that we can have, not elections that we don’t have to have – and that was the basis on the NEC decision.

“We have really important elections already across England for local councils, very important elections in Wales for the government there and very important elections in Scotland for the Scottish government that will affect millions of people.”

‘I return with full focus to my role as mayor’

Burnham said he was “disappointed” by the decision and “concerned about its potential impact on the important elections ahead of us”.

“To whoever is Labour’s candidate and to our members in Manchester and Tameside: you will have my full support and I will be there whenever you need me.

“I return with full focus to my role as Mayor of Greater Manchester, defending everything we have built in our city region over many years.”

Burnham also hit out at how news of the decision leaked to the press before he was informed and said: “The fact that the media was informed of the NEC decision before I was tells you everything you need to know about the way the Labour Party is being run these days. You would think that over 30 years of service would count for something but sadly not.”

Labour has denied the allegation made by Burnham.

‘Best interests of party to avoid unnecessary mayoral election’

In a statement following the decision, the Labour Party praised Burnham’s work as mayor, but said that the NEC concluded that allowing Burnham to stand would have left a “substantial and disproportionate impact on party campaign resources”.

A party spokesperson said: “The NEC believes that causing an unnecessary election for the position of Greater Manchester Mayor would have a substantial and disproportionate impact on party campaign resources ahead of the local elections and elections to the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd in May. Although the party would be confident of retaining the mayoralty, the NEC could not put Labour’s control of Greater Manchester at any risk.

“Andy Burnham is doing a great job as Mayor of Greater Manchester. We believe it is in the best interests of the party to avoid an unnecessary mayoral election, which would use substantial amounts of taxpayers’ money and resources that are better spent tackling the cost of living crisis.

“We look forward to fighting and winning the upcoming by-election in Gorton and Denton and the positive campaign ahead, which will be firmly focused on tackling the cost of living and bringing investment to the local area.”

‘A serious political and democratic error’

As many as 50 Labour MPs have reportedly signed a letter complaining about Burnham being blocked from election, with several members of the PLP taking to social media to vent their frustration at the decision made by the NEC.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis, who had previously suggested he would stand down to allow Burnham to stand for Parliament, said that the decision to block him “risks weeks of unnecessary internal conflict and damaging media coverage”.

“Blocking Andy Burnham from standing in Gorton and Denton is a serious political and democratic error.

“At a time of deep public cynicism, Labour should be expanding democratic choice, not restricting it. We should be trusting our members and our communities, not signalling that decisions are stitched up elsewhere.”

Crewe and Nantwich MP and member of Blue Labour Conor Naismith said the decision to block Burnham was “wrong” and urged the NEC to think again.

“We need our best players on the front line in the fight ahead and the principle of local decision making should be paramount.”

‘We must focus on supporting whoever is selected’

However, Hemel Hempstead MP David Taylor claimed that those who are criticising the party over the decision are predominantly from the Socialist Campaign Group “who make up less than six percent of Labour MPs”.

“They don’t represent a majority view – they’re just the same fringe group who always complain.”

Bolton West MP Phil Brickell said Labour should “get on with selecting a candidate and winning the Gorton and Denton by-election”.

“The last few days have seen the Labour Party quickly turn inward, spending more time talking about itself than about the country and undermining the PM’s efforts at home and abroad.

“As a Greater Manchester MP, that’s not what I came into politics for, and it’s not what my constituents want either.

“We must focus on supporting whoever is selected, tackling the cost-of-living and improving public services across Greater Manchester. Anything else is a complete distraction from the task at hand.”

John Slinger, MP for Rugby, also called on the party to “pull together” following the NEC decision.

“The quick and clear decision of Labour’s NEC means we can move on from the damaging, introspection and psychodrama of the last week.

“Let’s pull together behind whoever is selected and come together to beat Reform and then focus on vital elections in May”.

‘Critical moment for the future of our party’

Among union voices, general secretary of Unison Andrea Egan hit out at the decision and said: “I know many, many trade unionists will be so disappointed and angry at local members not being given a say over who their candidate should be.

“This isn’t the way any democratic organisation should be run. Now’s the time to unite our movement, not divide it.”

Affiliated union TSSA also expressed concern at the decision, and claimed that he had been blocked for “factional reasons”.

A statement from the union said: “Andy Burnham has the experience and personality to serve effectively as an MP, yet the constituency has been denied the opportunity has been denied the opportunity to select from a full range of strong candidates to represent them.

“This is a critical moment for the future of our party. Labour has lost its way and must change its path to survive. The need to change course immediately is clear.”

However, shopworkers’ union Usdaw said they accept the decision made by the NEC sub-committee.

General secretary Joanne Thomas said: “We acknowledge that Labour’s NEC sub-committee gave full consideration to Andy Burnham’s application and are looking closely at the wider ramifications. We accept their decision and conclusion about the major disruption that would be caused by Andy Burnham abandoning his current role.

“He is a fantastic mayor, who won a majority in every ward across Greater Manchester, and I know he will continue to deliver for those voters. We call on the party to unite and focus on delivering the change that was promised and the country voted for.”

