‘Labour is transforming the justice system to empower survivors’

When I was appointed Solicitor General, I had no hesitation in making tackling violence against women and girls my number one priority.

Throughout my time as a Labour MP, in the shadow cabinet and now we are in government, it has been one of the defining causes of my life.

I know I am not alone in saying these issues are incredibly important to me, and central to the justice system I want to see.

JOIN LABOURLIST ‘IN CONVERSATION’ WITH STEVE ROTHERAM ON 3rd FEB

Across the country, people report these crimes at great personal cost, yet too many – usually women – see their cases dropped before ever reaching court. This has to change.

That’s why I’m proud that under this government more victims of rape and sexual assault will have the right to ask for their cases to be reviewed, before a final decision is made, through the expansion of CPS’s Victims’ Right of Review pilot.

Following a successful launch in the West Midlands, where survivors told us this is what they needed, we have decided to significantly expand the scheme across the North West, Yorkshire and Humber in February, and Wales in April.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

This pilot will empower victims across the country. Brave survivors will have their voices heard and ensure that decisions made in their cases are being checked with increased scrutiny.

But the expansion of this scheme is not the end of the road. It is an important step as we continue to gather evidence and, if the pilot proves successful, we will look to roll it out across the country.

This scheme is part of something much bigger. In December, we published ‘Freedom from Violence and Abuse‘ – the most ambitious strategy to tackle violence against women and girls this country has ever seen, with a national target to halve these crimes within a decade. It prioritises prevention, the relentless pursuit of perpetrators, and comprehensive support for victims – backed by over £1 billion in funding.

The expansion of the Victims’ Right of Review is one part of delivering on that promise. And I am working to ensure the CPS’ approach to victims improves more generally. That means better communication, clearer support and putting victim’s experiences at the heart of the system.

These are things only a Labour government would be doing. Transforming the justice system to empower survivors and hold perpetrators to account.

*****

If you are reading this and you have experienced rape or serious sexual assault, please know that support is available. You are not alone. And this government is determined to build a justice system worthy of your courage.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.