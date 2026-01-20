Social media ban for under-16s proposed in government consultation

The government is set to start a consultation on an Australia-style ban on social media platforms for under-16s.

Proposals being set out by ministers aim to build on broader action to ensure children get the best start in life, including a revised curriculum and better skills training.

Measures being considered alongside a ban include restrictions on addictive features, better age checks and guidance for parents of under-fives on screen time.

The schools regulator Ofsted will also examine mobile phone policies at schools and how effectively those are being implemented, with tougher guidance also planned, which would state pupils should not have access to their devices during lessons, break times, lunch times or between classes.

The consultation will seek views from parents, young people and the wider public, with the first events in a nationwide tour set to be held soon. The government will respond to the consultation in the summer.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “Through the Online Safety Act, this government has already taken clear concrete steps to deliver a safer online world for our children and young people.

“These laws were never meant to be the end point, and we know parents still have serious concerns. That is why I am prepared to take further action.

“Technology has huge potential – to create jobs, transform public services, and improve lives. But we will only seize on that potential if people know they and their children are safe online.

“We are determined to ensure technology enriches children’s lives, not harms them – and to give every child the childhood they deserve.”

A recent YouGov poll found that almost three-quarters of people (74%) would support banning under-16s from social media sites.

The policy appears popular across political parties, with 76% of Labour voters, 77% of Conservative voters, 73% of Reform voters and 82% of Liberal Democrat voters backing such a move.

The prospect of a social media ban for under-16s comes weeks after a similar policy came into force in Australia, with social media platforms ordered to close existing accounts belonging to under-16s and prevent new ones being created or face fines of up to £25 million.

Australia’s age-restricted platforms include Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat, but not WhatsApp, Messenger, and Discord – although the Australian government has not ruled out new additions to the list over time.

The move by the Labour government comes amid pressure from Labour MPs and from the House of Lords ahead of a vote on a ban tomorrow in an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

