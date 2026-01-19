Dozens of Labour MPs call on PM to introduce social media ban for under-16s

More than 60 Labour MPs have called on the government to introduce an Australia-style ban on social media for under 16-year-olds.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, organised by MP for Plymouth Moor View Fred Thomas, the MPs call on Keir Starmer to “show leadership” by introducing a minimum age for social media access “to protect young people from the consequences of unregulated, addictive social media platforms”.

The letter reads: “Across our constituencies, we hear the same message: children are anxious, unhappy and unable to focus on learning. They are not building the social skills needed to thrive, not having the experiences that will prepare them for adulthood.

“Across the world, governments are recognising the severity of this crisis and taking action. Australia has banned tech companies from providing social media accounts to under 16s. Denmark, France, Norway, New Zealand and Greece are expected to follow suit. Britain risks being left behind.

“We are all strong supporters of technology, and of this Labour government’s ambition to use tech to improve lives. But successive governments have done far too little to protect young people from the consequences of unregulated, addictive social media platforms.

“We urge the government to show leadership on this issue by introducing a minimum age for social media access of 16 years old.”

A total of 61 Labour MPs have signalled their support for such a move, with signatories come from across the party including Socialist Campaign Group members Richard Burgon, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Steve Witherden; Blue Labour group members Dan Carden, Jonathan Brash, Jonathan Hinder, Connor Naismith and David Smith; and Tribune Group members Vicky Foxcroft (a former whip) and Yuan Yang.

The government has not ruled out introducing an age limit for social media use, but Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy highlighted in an interview with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg “real concerns raised by the NSPCC and others about whether it pushes children to darker, less-regulated places on the internet”.

Full list of MPs backing social media ban

Bayo Alaba, Southend East and Rochford

Sadik Al-Hassan, North Somerset

Tonia Antoniazzi, Gower

Scott Arthur, Edinburgh South West

Calvin Bailey, Leyton and Wanstead

David Baines, St Helens North

Alex Ballinger, Halesowen

Paula Barker, Liverpool Wavertree

Lorraine Beavers, Blackpool North and Fleetwood

Matt Bishop, Forest of Dean

Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool

Julia Buckley, Shrewsbury

Richard Burgon, Leeds East

Ian Byrne, Liverpool West Derby

Irene Campbell, North Ayrshire and Arran

Dan Carden, Liverpool Walton

Bambos Charalambous, Southgate and Wood Green

Ben Coleman, Chelsea and Fulham

Jonathan Davies, Mid Derbyshire

Cat Eccles, Stourbridge

Florence Eshalomi, Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

Josh Fenton-Glynn, Calder Valley

Patricia Ferguson, Glasgow West

Daniel Francis, Bexleyheath and Crayford

Paul Foster, South Ribble

Vicky Foxcroft, Lewisham North

Helen Hayes, Dulwich and West Norwood

Chris Hinchliff, North East Hertfordshire

Jonathan Hinder, Pendle and Clitherhoe

Sharon Hodgson, Washington and Gateshead South

Patrick Hurley, Southport

Natasha Irons, Croydon East

Ruth Jones, Newport West and Islwyn

Sojan Joseph, Ashford

Noah Law, St Austell and Newquay

Catherine McKinnell, Newcastle upon Tyne North

Connor Naismith, Crewe and Nantwich

Simon Opher, Stroud

Darren Paffey, Southampton Itchen

Jo Platt, Leigh and Atherton

Andrew Ranger, Wrexham

Joani Reid, East Kilbride and Strathaven

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Clapham and Brixton Hill

Tim Roca, Macclesfield

Sam Rushworth, Bishop Auckland

Sarah Russell, Congleton

Cat Smith, Lancaster and Wyre

David Smith, North Northumberland

Euan Stainbank, Falkirk

Will Stone, Swindon North

Graham Stringer, Blackley and Middleton South

Kirsteen Sullivan, Bathgate and Linlithgow

Fred Thomas, Plymouth Moor View

Henry Tufnell, Mid and South Pembrokeshire

Derek Twigg, Widnes and Halewood

Michael Wheeler, Worsley and Eccles

John Whitby, Derbyshire Dales

Steve Witherden, Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr

Sean Woodcock, Banbury

Yuan Yang, Earley and Woodley

Mohammad Yasin, Bedford

