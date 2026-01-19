Dozens of Labour MPs call on PM to introduce social media ban for under-16s

More than 60 Labour MPs have called on the government to introduce an Australia-style ban on social media for under 16-year-olds.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, organised by MP for Plymouth Moor View Fred Thomas, the MPs call on Keir Starmer to “show leadership” by introducing a minimum age for social media access “to protect young people from the consequences of unregulated, addictive social media platforms”.
The letter reads: “Across our constituencies, we hear the same message: children are anxious, unhappy and unable to focus on learning. They are not building the social skills needed to thrive, not having the experiences that will prepare them for adulthood.
“Across the world, governments are recognising the severity of this crisis and taking action. Australia has banned tech companies from providing social media accounts to under 16s. Denmark, France, Norway, New Zealand and Greece are expected to follow suit. Britain risks being left behind.
“We are all strong supporters of technology, and of this Labour government’s ambition to use tech to improve lives. But successive governments have done far too little to protect young people from the consequences of unregulated, addictive social media platforms.
“We urge the government to show leadership on this issue by introducing a minimum age for social media access of 16 years old.”
A total of 61 Labour MPs have signalled their support for such a move, with signatories come from across the party including Socialist Campaign Group members Richard Burgon, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Steve Witherden; Blue Labour group members Dan Carden, Jonathan Brash, Jonathan Hinder, Connor Naismith and David Smith; and Tribune Group members Vicky Foxcroft (a former whip) and Yuan Yang.
The government has not ruled out introducing an age limit for social media use, but Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy highlighted in an interview with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg “real concerns raised by the NSPCC and others about whether it pushes children to darker, less-regulated places on the internet”.
Full list of MPs backing social media ban
- Bayo Alaba, Southend East and Rochford
- Sadik Al-Hassan, North Somerset
- Tonia Antoniazzi, Gower
- Scott Arthur, Edinburgh South West
- Calvin Bailey, Leyton and Wanstead
- David Baines, St Helens North
- Alex Ballinger, Halesowen
- Paula Barker, Liverpool Wavertree
- Lorraine Beavers, Blackpool North and Fleetwood
- Matt Bishop, Forest of Dean
- Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool
- Julia Buckley, Shrewsbury
- Richard Burgon, Leeds East
- Ian Byrne, Liverpool West Derby
- Irene Campbell, North Ayrshire and Arran
- Dan Carden, Liverpool Walton
- Bambos Charalambous, Southgate and Wood Green
- Ben Coleman, Chelsea and Fulham
- Jonathan Davies, Mid Derbyshire
- Cat Eccles, Stourbridge
- Florence Eshalomi, Vauxhall and Camberwell Green
- Josh Fenton-Glynn, Calder Valley
- Patricia Ferguson, Glasgow West
- Daniel Francis, Bexleyheath and Crayford
- Paul Foster, South Ribble
- Vicky Foxcroft, Lewisham North
- Helen Hayes, Dulwich and West Norwood
- Chris Hinchliff, North East Hertfordshire
- Jonathan Hinder, Pendle and Clitherhoe
- Sharon Hodgson, Washington and Gateshead South
- Patrick Hurley, Southport
- Natasha Irons, Croydon East
- Ruth Jones, Newport West and Islwyn
- Sojan Joseph, Ashford
- Noah Law, St Austell and Newquay
- Catherine McKinnell, Newcastle upon Tyne North
- Connor Naismith, Crewe and Nantwich
- Simon Opher, Stroud
- Darren Paffey, Southampton Itchen
- Jo Platt, Leigh and Atherton
- Andrew Ranger, Wrexham
- Joani Reid, East Kilbride and Strathaven
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Clapham and Brixton Hill
- Tim Roca, Macclesfield
- Sam Rushworth, Bishop Auckland
- Sarah Russell, Congleton
- Cat Smith, Lancaster and Wyre
- David Smith, North Northumberland
- Euan Stainbank, Falkirk
- Will Stone, Swindon North
- Graham Stringer, Blackley and Middleton South
- Kirsteen Sullivan, Bathgate and Linlithgow
- Fred Thomas, Plymouth Moor View
- Henry Tufnell, Mid and South Pembrokeshire
- Derek Twigg, Widnes and Halewood
- Michael Wheeler, Worsley and Eccles
- John Whitby, Derbyshire Dales
- Steve Witherden, Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr
- Sean Woodcock, Banbury
- Yuan Yang, Earley and Woodley
- Mohammad Yasin, Bedford
