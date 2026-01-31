‘Enough already’: Steve Rotheram hits out at briefings against Andy Burnham

Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram has hit out at anonymous briefings made against Andy Burnham and demanded a halt “for the sake of our party”.

Rotheram, who has represented the Liverpool City Region since 2017 and previously served as MP for Liverpool Walton, described those responsible for the briefings as “gutless” and said such attacks “help nobody but our opponents”.

It comes after Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, hit out at the political briefing culture in Westminster following the decision to block him from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Burnham accused Downing Street sources of lying after an anonymous briefing claimed that Burnham had been told he would be refused permission to stand as a candidate in the by-election if he put his name forward to the NEC.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Burnham said: “They do it to denigrate the character, impugn the integrity of elected politicians.”

JOIN LABOURLIST ‘IN CONVERSATION’ WITH STEVE ROTHERAM ON 3rd FEB at 17.15



In a post on social media, Rotheram said: “I’ve kept my counsel so far because there were assurances from the Prime Minister that anonymous briefings against Andy Burnham would stop.

“These gutless people hide behind the cloak of anonymity – just like the keyboard warriors they rail against.

“If they want to know what it took to turn devolution from a nice idea into a living, breathing, delivering reality, I’d happily debate them.

“If they want to know about the bravery it took to break ranks in Cabinet to get an independent panel to investigate the unlawful killing of 97 British citizens [at Hillsborough] – bring it on.

“If they want to know what the use of political power is – then we can compare which campaigns they have assisted with compared to Andy. But of course that would require them to go on the record.

“These anonymous attacks help nobody but our opponents.

“For the sake of our party, please just stop.”

Steve Rotheram is taking part in LabourList’s first ‘In Conversation’ podcast, in partnership with the Fabian Society, on February 3 – click here to find more details.

To submit your question to Rotheram, email [email protected].

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.