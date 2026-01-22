Suspended Labour MP Andrew Gwynne ‘to stand down’ – reports

Suspended Labour MP Andrew Gwynne will stand down as an MP, triggering a by-election in Greater Manchester, it has been reported.

The Times reports that the MP for Gorton and Denton had considered taking a medical retirement in February so a by-election can take place on the same day as local elections in England in May.

It is understood that Gwynne has been undergoing treatment for serious health issues.

It comes amid speculation that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is seeking a return to Westminster, with a by-election in the region potentially offering him a route back to Parliament and a chance to contest the party’s leadership.

Were Burnham to try and stand as a candidate, his nomination would be decided by a panel of members from Labour’s national executive committee.

As recently as December, Gwynne had ruled out standing down as an MP dismissing such suggestions as “idle speculation”.

First elected to Parliament for the seat of Denton and Reddish in 2005, Gwynne served as Campaign Coordinator under Jeremy Corbyn and as a health minister under Keir Starmer but was dismissed and suspended from the Labour Party after offensive messages from a WhatsApp group leaked.

Labour won the seat of Gorton and Denton with a reduced majority at the last general election, defeating Reform UK by just over 13,000 votes, with the Greens in third place.

Andrew Gwynne has been approached for comment.

