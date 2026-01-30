Unite forces Labour rowback on ‘grossly offensive’ comments about restaurant, bar and cafe workers

The Unite union has forced Labour to row back on “grossly offensive” comments about restaurant, bar and cafe workers, after the government said giving them direct control of tips could see staff discriminate against each other under a ‘tyranny of the majority’.

It emerged on Wednesday that Labour had diluted a pre-election pledge to put hospitality workers in full control of how tips are divvied up between staff as part of its flagship employment rights package.

The proposal was watered down as it “could risk certain groups of workers being disadvantaged by a ‘tyranny of the majority or even indirect discrimination against workers with certain protected characteristics”, according to the government in a policy factsheet online. The reform was also potentially “impractical to enforce”.

But on Thursday this defence was removed from the document, 30 hours after they were reported in the media and condemned by Unite, one of Britain’s biggest unions and Labour’s largest union donor.

General secretary Sharon Graham had called them “wrong-headed and offensive” and demanded the government withdraw and redraft the statement. Other unions are also reported to have been angered by the comments.

The government is still yet to comment on both the U-turn and the withdrawal of its statement.

A question in the Q&A section of the policy factsheet – ‘Why are you not handing full control of tip allocation to workers, as you pledged?’ – has also now been removed. It was rewritten instead as ‘What does this mean in practice?’.

The government has not backed down on its plans to ditch direct worker control, however. The revised document says instead that its watered-down alternative – forcing employers to undertake “genuine consultation” with workers – means employers will still be “legally required to directly involve employees in the planning of how their tips will be allocated.”

A further line has also been added emphasising that policy consultation will be “seeking views from employers, employees and other stakeholders on these new requirements”.

The plans build on a new law passed only in October 2024 banning firms from taking a slice of service charges.