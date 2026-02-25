Almost half of Labour members oppose plans to restrict jury trials, poll finds

Almost half of Labour members oppose the government’s plans to restrict jury trials to the most serious offences, exclusive polling for LabourList has revealed.

Polling conducted by Survation found that some 48 percent of members were against the plans, which would see trial by jury axed for most offences with a likely sentence of less than three years. However, 41% of members said they backed the plans.

The proposals, which would instead see judges alone preside over such cases, are part of plans to deal with the nation’s court case backlog.

The poll revealed a clear divide in opinion between those who backed Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell in the deputy leadership election.

A majority of Powell supporters (58%) expressed opposition to the reforms, while more than half of Phillipson backers (60%) supported the plans.

Labour members on lower incomes were also more likely to be against the reforms; with 60% of those earning less than £20,000 a year opposing the plans, while those earning more than £40,000 a year were almost equally divided on the issue – with 44% supporting and 45% against.

As many as 60 Labour MPs are rumoured to be willing to oppose the plans when they go to a vote, including vocal critic of jury reform Karl Turner – who has described the changes as “not acceptable”.

The MP for Hull East said: “I remain firmly committed to voting against any changes that weaken the right to trial by jury, and I know many colleagues stand ready to do the same in defence of this fundamental right.

“These proposals are the responsible path forward: one that prioritises victims while safeguarding the right to trial by jury, a cornerstone of our justice system.”

It comes as the government’s plans to reform jury trials go before the Commons later today, with the promise of modernisation to save victims pain and anguish from delays due to a 80,000 case backlog.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy defended the plans when announcing the policy in December, calling them “necessary to tackle the emergency in our courts”.

He said: “This government inherited a justice system in crisis – victims are waiting far too long to get their case to court, and even more are being let down by a system that allows nefarious defendants to try and game the system.

“The crumbling system we inherited has resulted in a crown court backlog of nearly 80,000 and rising. Justice delayed is justice denied.

“These reforms are bold and it will take time to turn the tide on the rising backlog, but these measures are necessary to tackle the emergency in our courts. We are putting victims before tradition for tradition’s sake and fairness before those who want to game the system.”

