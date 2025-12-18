Jury trial reforms: Full list of Labour MPs calling for plans to be scrapped

Almost 40 Labour MPs have urged the government to ditch proposals to scrap some jury trials to deal with a court backlog.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister, the MPs warned that the move to remove trial by jury for all but the most serious cases is “madness” and would “cause more problems than it solves”.

The letter reads: “The proposals to remove trial by jury for all but the most serious of cases will have an incredibly limited impact while also depriving individuals of a fundamental right to trial by their peers.

“The backlog has been caused by a multitude of complex, interrelated factors, including of course the Covid-19 pandemic, and it will require a complex response to fix. The drastic restriction of the right to trial by jury is not a silver bullet.

“To limit a fundamental right for what will make a marginal difference to the backlog, if any, is madness, and will cause more problems than it solves.”

The MPs instead urge the government to address the restriction on sitting days for courts, as well as invest in the number of judges and recorders, to make more of a substantial impact on the backlog.

A total of 37 Labour MPs have signed the letter, including Blue Labour parliamentary convenor Dan Carden, former whip Vicky Foxcroft, and several members of the Socialist Campaign Group, including Kim Johnson, Brian Leishman and Rebecca Long-Bailey.

Mother of the House and suspended Labour MP Diane Abbott has also signed the letter.

David Lammy said the proposals offered a “bold blueprint for a modern justice system that works for, not against victims” when announcing the plans to MPs earlier this month.

“The crumbling system we inherited has resulted in a Crown Court backlog of nearly 80,000 and rising. Justice delayed is justice denied.

“These reforms are bold and it will take time to turn the tide on the rising backlog, but these measures are necessary to tackle the emergency in our courts. We are putting victims before tradition for tradition’s sake and fairness before those who want to game the system.”

Full list of MPs who have signed letter opposing jury trial reforms

Paula Barker, Liverpool Wavertree

Lee Barron, Corby and East Northamptonshire

Apsana Begum, Poplar and Limehouse

Olivia Blake, Sheffield Hallam

Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool

Richard Burgon, Leeds East

Ian Byrne, Liverpool West Derby

Dan Carden, Liverpool Walton

Sarah Champion, Rotherham

Stella Creasy, Walthamstow

Marsha de Cordova, Battersea

Peter Dowd, Bootle

Neil Duncan-Jordan, Poole

Vicky Foxcroft, Lewisham North

Barry Gardiner, Brent West

Fabian Hamilton, Leeds North East

Sarah Hall, Warrington South

Chris Hinchliff, North East Hertfordshire

Imran Hussain, Bradford East

Terry Jermy, South West Norfolk

Kim Johnson, Liverpool Riverside

Brian Leishman, Alloa and Grangemouth

Clive Lewis, Norwich North

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Salford

Rachael Maskell, York Central

Andy McDonald, Middlesbrough and Thornaby East

John McDonnell, Hayes and Harlington

Grahame Morris, Easington

Charlotte Nichols, Warrington North

Simon Opher, Stroud

Kate Osborne, Jarrow and Gateshead East

Yasmin Qureshi, Bolton South and Walkden

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Clapham and Brixton Hill

Jon Trickett, Normanton and Hemsworth

Karl Turner, Kingston upon Hull East

Nadia Whittome, Nottingham East

