Morgan McSweeney resigns as Starmer’s chief of staff over Mandelson scandal

Morgan McSweeney has resigned as Keir Starmer’s chief of staff following scandal over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

Mandelson was appointed as ambassador in February last year, but was sacked in September after more information came to light about his relationship with the convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

It comes after days of mounting pressure on McSweeney to be removed from his post by Labour MPs, with some warning that if he isn’t sacked the Prime Minister’s own future may be in doubt.

A LabourList poll published last night found that three-quarters of Labour members wanted to see McSweeney resign or be removed from office over the scandal.

It is not yet known who will replace McSweeney as Starmer’s Chief of Staff.

McSweeney’s resignation statement in full

In a statement announcing his resignation, McSweeney admitted the decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador was “wrong” and said he leaves his role “with pride in all we have achieved, mixed with regret at the circumstances of my departure”.

He said: “After careful reflection, I have decided to resign from the government.

“The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself.

“When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice. In public life responsibility must be owned when it matters most, not just when it is most convenient. In the circumstances, the only honourable course is to step aside.

“This has not been an easy decision. Much has been written and said about me over the years but my motivations have always been simple: I have worked every day to elect and support a government that puts the lives of ordinary people first and leads us to a better future for our great country. Only a Labour government will do that. I leave with pride in all we have achieved mixed with regret at the circumstances of my departure. But I have always believed there are moments when you must accept your responsibility and step aside for the bigger cause.

“As I leave I have two further reflections:

“Firstly, and most importantly, we must remember the women and girls whose lives were ruined by Jeffrey Epstein and whose voices went unheard for far too long.

“Secondly, while I did not oversee the due diligence and vetting process, I believe that process must now be fundamentally overhauled. This cannot simply be a gesture but a safeguard for the future.

“I remain fully supportive of the Prime Minister. He is working every day to rebuild trust, restore standards and serve the country. I will continue to back that mission in whatever way I can. It has been the honour of my life to serve.”

McSweeney ‘thoughtful and dedicated to Labour’

Following news of his resignation, North Durham MP Luke Akehurst paid tribute to McSweeney and said: “Sorry to see this decision by Morgan – it’s a very dignified statement and reflects the character of someone I know to be thoughtful and dedicated to Labour and the security and prosperity of the country.”

Resignation ends long-standing partnership between Starmer and McSweeney

During Prime Minister’s Questions earlier this week, Keir Starmer admitted to MPs that security vetting mentioned Mandelson’s continued relationship with Epstein, but was appointed anyway – following questions that were put to Mandelson.

Starmer said: “Mandelson completely misrepresented the extent of his relationship with Epstein and lied throughout the process, including in response to the due diligence.”

The news marks the end of a long-standing partnership between Starmer and McSweeney who has long been one of the central figures of the PM’s inner circle, having founded Labour Together and led Starmer’s leadership campaign.

As Labour’s director of campaigns, McSweeney led preparations for the 2024 general elections, including the imposition of a new selection process for parliamentary candidates.

While McSweeney faced calls to resign over alleged briefings to the press against Health Secretary Wes Streeting, his close relationship to Mandelson has brought about the end of his time at the heart of politics.

McSweeney is understood to have been instrumental in Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador and encouraged ministers to defend the appointment even as calls grew for him to be sacked. Allegations published in The i Paper also claim Mandelson had been directly involved in helping McSweeney select parliamentary candidates for the general election.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.