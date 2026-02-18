Restoration announce recommendations for NEC candidates

Organising network Restoration have announced to Labour members the candidates they advise supporting for election to the Labour National Executive Committee (NEC).

Restoration seek to promote working class values within the Labour Party, criticising the current party structure as having lost touch with its traditional base. The organising network does not see itself as a faction of the Labour Party, but a ‘fraternity’ that wishes to see ‘a place for working class professionals inside a plural party democracy.’

On their website, Restoration outlines the type of members they want to join and represent their fraternity as future NEC or Parliamentary candidates, promoting individuals that have working class careers such as experience in the care sector, manufacturing, retail or logistics. Additionally, Restoration states they are not seeking sign ups from individuals that are currently landlords or lobbyists, as well as being clear that candidates must not take money from rich donors. They are also encouraging representation from those without a degree education or who voted to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum.

The full candidate list Restoration is advocating can be found here:

Stella Tsantekidou

Sam Theodoridi

Andrew Achilleos

Jake Croft

Peter Newman

You can read about each candidate and why they are seeking to be elected to Labour’s NEC on Restoration’s website here.

