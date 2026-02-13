Sadiq Khan signals he will stand for a fourth term as London Mayor

Speaking exclusively to the London Evening Standard, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has given his strongest hint yet that he will seek a fourth term in the role.
In a video interview with the paper he said “Once the election begins, we know who the candidates are, I will have a strategy to deal with both Count Binface and Reform” indicating that he is already considering his strategy to run.
Khan won re-election for a third time in 2024 with 43.8% of the vote – a rise of 3.8% on his total in 2021 beating the Tory Susan Hall by over 11%.
READ MORE: Sadiq Khan is Labour’s most approved of politician among party members, poll suggests
He has been increasingly vocal as mayor, championing his successful clean air policies and record reductions in homicide as well as recently speaking out in criticism of the government’s immigration reforms.
Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on TikTok, Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.
He is a frequent target of attacks from the far right, with Donald Trump calling him “horrible, disgusting, vicious and incompetent.”
This has only made him more popular with Labour members, with recent Survation polling done exclusively for LabourList making him the most popular Labour politician.
Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.
-
- SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
- SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
- DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
- PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
- ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
More from LabourList
Starmer or Sarwar: Scottish Labour MSPs and MPs split over Keir Starmer’s future
‘Every Lidl helps: What can the Government do to bring down food prices?’
Delivering in Government: your weekly round up of good news Labour stories