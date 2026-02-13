Sadiq Khan signals he will stand for a fourth term as London Mayor

Speaking exclusively to the London Evening Standard, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has given his strongest hint yet that he will seek a fourth term in the role.

In a video interview with the paper he said “Once the election begins, we know who the candidates are, I will have a strategy to deal with both Count Binface and Reform” indicating that he is already considering his strategy to run.

Khan won re-election for a third time in 2024 with 43.8% of the vote – a rise of 3.8% on his total in 2021 beating the Tory Susan Hall by over 11%.

He has been increasingly vocal as mayor, championing his successful clean air policies and record reductions in homicide as well as recently speaking out in criticism of the government’s immigration reforms.

He is a frequent target of attacks from the far right, with Donald Trump calling him “horrible, disgusting, vicious and incompetent.”

This has only made him more popular with Labour members, with recent Survation polling done exclusively for LabourList making him the most popular Labour politician.

