Starmer or Sarwar: Scottish Labour MSPs and MPs split over Keir Starmer’s future

A rift is deepening between Labour MSPs and MPs in Scotland over the future of Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

Following Anas Sarwar’s call for the Prime Minister’s resignation on Monday, Labour representatives in Holyrood, along with Scottish Labour MPs and candidates for May’s election have been split over their position – with most MSPs lining up to back Sarwar, while MPs have expressed their support for the Prime Minister.

At a press conference on Monday, Sarwar said that the “distraction” at Westminster had to end and “the leadership in Downing Street has to change”.

He said: “It is so obvious that we desperately need change in Scotland and in three months’ time the opportunity to get rid of a failing SNP government is one that is too important to be missed.

‘We cannot allow the failures at the heart of Downing Street to mean the failures continue here in Scotland, because the election in May is not without consequences for the lives of Scots.”

‘When will the Prime Minister take responsibility for his moral choices?’

Sarwar has been supported by his deputy Jackie Bailie and at least six other MSPs, who have called for “accountability” and “responsibility” in Whitehall.

Regional MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: “We are facing a crucial election for the Scottish Parliament in May. Anas Sarwar is a strong and decisive Scottish Labour leader who will always put Scotland first. The question of the UK leadership of our party and country is difficult but vital – I support Anas in his position.”

Monica Lennon, regional MSP for Central Scotland, was scathing in her criticism of Keir Starmer and said: “When will the Prime Minister take responsibility for his moral choices; when he has run out of advisers and officials to blame?”

‘Fantastic work drowned out by missteps’

Several candidates for the Holyrood election have also lined up in support of Sarwar’s position over the last few days.

Scottish Labour candidate for Ayr, Prestwick and Troon Brian McGinley said he fully supports Sarwar in his calls for Starmer to resign and said: “I urge our party to come together and join me in this”.

He said: “We promised change, and despite fantastic work from our Scottish Labour MPs, and the government, that has been drowned out by missteps.

“I’ve spoken to thousands of people on the doors since November, and they want to see an end to the distraction and chaos.

“The focus must be Scotland’s choice: a third decade of SNP decline, or a new direction with a credible First Minister in Anas Sarwar.

“I fully support Anas Sarwar in his calls for Keir Starmer to resign as Prime Minister, and I urge our party to come together and join me in this.”

His view has been echoed by at least four other candidates, who retweeted comments made by deputy leader Jackie Bailie.

‘Scottish Group united in repairing damage of Tory rule’

However, chair of the Scottish Parliamentary Labour Party and MP for Glenrothes and Mid Fife Richard Baker said that the Prime Minister’s leadership was “confirmed by the Cabinet and the PLP” and that the election in May should be focused solely on Scotland.

He said: “The Scottish Parliament elections in May are a vital opportunity for our country to turn the page on two decades of SNP failure and choose the fresh leadership Scotland needs.

“The election in May must be about one thing and one thing only – Scotland.

“The Prime Minister’s leadership was confirmed by the Cabinet and the PLP. There have been mistakes, that’s why things now have to change and improve.

“This has been a difficult week, but the Scottish Group is united in continuing to repair the damage of 14 years of Tory rule and is fully committed to electing a Scottish Labour Government in Holyrood and Anas Sarwar as our First Minister.”

Baker’s message was retweeted by seven other Scottish Labour MPs; Frank McNally, Joani Reid, Alison Taylor, Alan Gemmell, John Grady, Zubir Ahmed and Melanie Ward.

‘PM has recognised that lessons have to be learned’

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said that, while he respected Sarwar’s decision, the Prime Minister maintained his support.

“The Prime Minister has recognised not just that lessons have to be learned but also that we change how we do government. He is right about that and has my support.

“Like all Labour MPs we want the Labour government to be the government that the people of this country hoped for when they rejected the Tories. That is where all of my energies are and will remain focused.”

Rutherglen MP and energy minister Michael Shanks also called on colleagues to “stay focused” and get on delivering for the public, “instead of looking inwardly at ourselves”.

‘Keir Starmer’s position is untenable’

Alloa and Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman is among only a handful of Scottish Labour MPs to describe the Prime Minister’s position as “untenable”.

He said: “In calling for the Prime Minister to resign, Anas Sarwar has shown that he and Scottish Labour will act in the best interests of our country.

“I have said that Keir Starmer’s position is untenable and that it is in the country’s best interest for him to step down and for the government to have a change in direction.

“That change is to govern with real Labour values. That is what people voted for in 2024, and what we should deliver.”

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank echoed this view and said: “The decision to appoint the now revealed vile traitor to the United Kingdom Peter Mandelson has seriously brought into doubt the judgement of the Prime Minister.

“While I welcome the honest apology for this decision given by the Prime Minister in the last week, I’ve seen no indication that the necessary approach to government my community needs is likely to change under his leadership.

“For the good of the country and the Labour government, I agree with Anas Sarwar in his assessment yesterday that it is time that the Prime Minister resigns to allow for new leadership for the country.”

