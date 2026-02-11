WATCH: LabourList Interviews from Fabian Society New Year Conference 2026

Watch here as LabourList brings you a compilation of all the interviews from the Fabian Society New Year Conference 2026!

LabourList Editor Emma Burnell had the opportunity to speak with some of the Labour Party’s high profile politicians that attended the conference as guest speakers when it took place on 24th January.

Each speaker took the time to explain to Emma and LabourList readers, what their message was for the New Year conference, alongside outlining what to expect from them as we enter 2026.

READ MORE: All the fun of the Fabians! Fabian Society New Year Conference 2026 Round Up

Many pointed to some of the good initiatives that the government has began to introduce, sighting 2026 as the year Britain turns the much needed corner to demonstrate that the government is driving the country in the right direction.

The following list includes all the individuals LabourList spoke to, along with timestamps of each interview.

LabourList Interviews – Fabian New Year Conference 2026

Opening: Introduction from Editor of LabourList Emma Burnell and James Tibbitts, Reporter for LabourList

01:40 – Interview with Joe Dromey, General Secretary of the Fabian Society

03:52 – Interview with Baroness Hyde, Chair of the Fabian Society

05:07 – Interview with Sarah Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, MP for Finchley and Golders Green

06:44 – Interview with Lucy Rigby, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, MP for Northampton North

09:04 – Interview with Alison McGovern, Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, MP for Birkenhead

10:33 – Interview with Miatta Fahnbulleh, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Ministery of Houses, Communities and Local Government, MP for Peckham

12:01 – Interview with Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

16:26 – Interview with Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on TikTok, Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.