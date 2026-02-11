WATCH: LabourList Interviews from Fabian Society New Year Conference 2026

Watch here as LabourList brings you a compilation of all the interviews from the Fabian Society New Year Conference 2026!
LabourList Editor Emma Burnell had the opportunity to speak with some of the Labour Party’s high profile politicians that attended the conference as guest speakers when it took place on 24th January.
Each speaker took the time to explain to Emma and LabourList readers, what their message was for the New Year conference, alongside outlining what to expect from them as we enter 2026.
Fabian Society New Year Conference 2026 Round Up
Many pointed to some of the good initiatives that the government has began to introduce, sighting 2026 as the year Britain turns the much needed corner to demonstrate that the government is driving the country in the right direction.
The following list includes all the individuals LabourList spoke to, along with timestamps of each interview.
LabourList Interviews – Fabian New Year Conference 2026
Opening: Introduction from Editor of LabourList Emma Burnell and James Tibbitts, Reporter for LabourList
01:40 – Interview with Joe Dromey, General Secretary of the Fabian Society
03:52 – Interview with Baroness Hyde, Chair of the Fabian Society
05:07 – Interview with Sarah Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, MP for Finchley and Golders Green
06:44 – Interview with Lucy Rigby, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, MP for Northampton North
09:04 – Interview with Alison McGovern, Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, MP for Birkenhead
10:33 – Interview with Miatta Fahnbulleh, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Ministery of Houses, Communities and Local Government, MP for Peckham
12:01 – Interview with Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
16:26 – Interview with Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London
