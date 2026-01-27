All the fun of the Fabians! Fabian Society New Year Conference 2026 Round Up

The 2026 Fabian Society Conference hosted a stellar line-up of keynote speakers from across the Labour Party, all with the purpose of discussing how we achieve this years slogan of ‘renewing Britain’.

Attendance was strong from the beginning of the day, with many looking forward to hearing from the likes of Deputy Leader Lucy Powell, Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn and cabinet members Wes Streeting and Ed Miliband, who all had speaking key note slots on the conference main stage.

Plus, attendees had the option to attend breakout sessions, with conversation-style interviews from a range of ministers covering topics from communities, regional economies, public services, local government and social safety net spending.

As audience members took their seats for opening remarks delivered by Chair of the Fabian Society Baroness Sara Hyde and General Secretary Joe Dromey, a day of policy conversations began that brought together a range of activists and members from across the Labour Party, all interested in listening to the direction laid out by senior political figures.

However, as the conference was under way, audience members would not be blamed for having kept one eye on their news feeds, as speculation rumbled on throughout the day over Andy Burnham’s decision to request permission to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election. It was clear that as keynote speakers sat down after speaking for their following Q&A session, the topic of leadership and whether or not Burnham should stand would be dominant.

First to speak was Lucy Powell, who was delivering her first high profile speech as deputy leader. She put up a strong defence of the government’s work, arguing there was ‘lots to be proud of’ from the first eighteen months, before shifting the tone and focus of her speech to attack Farage and Reform.

Powell was quick to point out the number of Conservative defections and the way this is shaping the new Teal coloured party of the Right. She again used the line spoken many times throughout her campaign to be deputy leader, that Labour does not succeed if it is trying to ‘out-Reform, Reform’. Rather, Powell said that ‘our colour is red and we should be proud of it’, to a large round of applause.

As she sat down to speak with journalist Ayesha Hazarika, Powell was immediately questioned on Burnham. Powell responded with an analogy about football, comparing Burnham to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Starmer to City manager Pep Guardiola. She claimed that she wished to see the best players, like Haaland (Burnham) on the pitch to win (defeating Reform), but that she also believes we need to get behind the manager Pep (in this case Starmer) for a successful team.

Besides Burnham and Reform, Powell also advocated for stronger ties to Europe for security purposes.

Morning breakout rooms following this involved Ministers Stephen Timms, Matthew Pennycook, Sarah Sackman and Seema Malhotra, discussing Communities, the Social Safety Net and Fabian Women’s Network.

Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn was next to speak on the conference main stage, making his case for a renewed support of the way Britain views immigration.

Kahn outlined the three ‘c’s he thinks Labour’s argument should revolve around – compassion, control and contribution. He praised London as a city full of immigrants that want to contribute to our society, as he went on to criticise the government plans to make immigrants wait considerably longer to achieve settled status in the UK.

Kahn said “It doesn’t give them a stake in our country’s future – it takes that stake away. In London alone, we have new figures that doubling the time it takes to get permanent settlement rights could affect over half a million Londoners, who contribute over £50 billion to our economy every year.”

Kahn’s speech also drew on the topics of integration with the London Mayor telling a personal anecdote about the St George’s flag. England beating Netherlands at Euro ’96 was a moment he felt a new age of acceptance was being issued in and it was clear the Mayor feels that this level of tolerance and acceptance for immigrants in our society is something that needs to return, saying “as a country we’ve allowed the far-right to frame this debate with hatred.”

Kahn also used a similar line to Powell when asked about Burnham, saying he believes in ‘having the best players on the team’.

After more breakout rooms involving Miatta Fahnbulleh and Lucy Rigby on Local Economies and Alison McGovern on Local Government, Health Secretary Wes Streeting took to the main stage.

Streeting also went on the offensive against Reform, after praising the achievements the Labour government have had already delivered with regard to the NHS, having cut waiting lists and improved ambulance wait times.

“We need to confront what has been a sense of cynicism and pessimism in our country and whether things can get better” the Health Secretary said, as he accepted the challenge ahead for Labour.

Streeting’s main message was the difference between Labour and Reform was wider than two political parties but more conceptually “a battle of progressives versus reactionaries, a battle of hope versus hate” the Health Secretary told LabourList editor Emma Burnell in an exclusive interview after his speech.

Streeting decided to remove himself from the debate around Burnham, stating that as a Cabinet member it is not his place to wade in. Though, he did state that he was ‘pretty angry’ with some of the briefings against the Manchester Mayor that had been making their way into the media across the day.

Streeting said of Burnham that he is”Labour mayor, part of our team and I don’t think people should be slagging him off.”

Finally, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband closed out the conference with his key note speech to the audience, on the affordability crisis that the Labour government has to deal with and how to ensure the country is run with the interests of ordinary people at the heart.

Miliband left the the conference with a final rallying call to members, stating firmly “Nigel Farage is absolutely beatable and we have to rise to task to do this.”