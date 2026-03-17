Assisted dying bill fails in vote in Scottish Parliament – how Labour’s MSPs voted

MSPs have voted against a bill on assisted dying in a vote on its final stage in the Scottish Parliament.

The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill would have allowed terminally-ill mentally competent adults to seek medical help to end their life.

Ahead of the vote, the result was expected to be on a knife edge, with several MSPs who previously backed the bill indicating they would now vote against. However, MSPs rejected the bill in a Stage Three vote by 69 to 57 with one abstention.

Edinburgh Southern MSP Daniel Johnson was among those who switched from supporting the bill to opposing it at its final stage in Holyrood, raising concerns around oversight and safety mechanisms.

Among Labour MSPs, only three voted in favour of the bill, with 17 voting against.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the bill was the most “consequential of the devolution era” but expressed concern over a lack of certainty over the cost to the NHS and poor funding for palliative care.

However, South Scotland regional MSP Carol Mochan encouraged her colleagues to back the bill and said she would support assisted dying “for the people who are suffering”.

I voted against the Assisted Dying Bill and I believe this evening’s result is the right one. However, I recognise that there are deeply held views on both sides, and the debate has been a deeply moving one. Liam McArthur deserves credit for bringing forward this legislation… — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) March 17, 2026



Posting on social media after the vote, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “I voted against the Assisted Dying Bill and I believe this evening’s result is the right one.

“However, I recognise that there are deeply held views on both sides, and the debate has been a deeply moving one.

“Liam McArthur deserves credit for bringing forward this legislation in a thoughtful and constructive manner.

“We must now focus on improving end of life care for people across Scotland.”

It comes as a similar bill in Westminster faces more than 1,000 amendments in the House of Lords, with an expectation that the bill will not pass.

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