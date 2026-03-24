Labour NEC to meet this afternoon for the first time since Gorton and Denton by-election

The first full National Executive Committee meeting since the party came third in the Gorton and Denton by-election will be held this afternoon. The meeting will be held in 10 Downing Street. It is believed this is the first time this has happened since Labour came to government.

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Key agenda items to be discussed will include a report back on the Gorton and Denton campaign and a discussion on the loss and lessons to be learned from it.

Also on the agenda are a report from Eluned Morgan on the upcoming Welsh elections and a report on the messaging and campaign planning for the English local elections.

We will report more from the meeting as we have it.

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