Letters to the Editor – week ending 26 April 2026

Read what people have been writing to our editor about this week. Find out how to share your own views here.

Leadership support

Why is no one asking why this story about Mandelson vetting had suddenly reared its ugly head just a few weeks before the elections? Therefore taking the focus away from good things Labour had done and giving the media yet another opportunity to attack Starmer. It cannot be a coincidence and it’s part of a systematic programme of attacking Starmer at key moments. Am I the only person who thinks this?



Issy Hamilton

*****

Thank you for giving me, a Labour Party member, an invitation to comment on Labour’s current position. Given that we are in the 14 to 2 situation, we are making a useful start, with a talented Prime Minister and set of cabinet members. Some of the programmes: Housing, Defence, Prisons, Transport, Regions, Education, take time to improve. And in a background of world war and disruption. It is sad that other political parties play at politics when they could contribute to what’s needed instead of playing politics.

David Cheeseman

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