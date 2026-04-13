Scottish Labour ‘best choice to stop SNP’ in two-thirds of Scottish seats

Scottish Labour is the best option to stop the SNP in almost two-thirds of Holyrood constituencies, a tactical voting website has declared.

The site, created by unionist campaign group Scotland in Union, has urged voters to back Scottish Labour in 47 constituencies across the nation to prevent the SNP securing another five years in power in the Scottish Parliament.

The website also encourages Scots to back the Conservatives in 16 seats and the Liberal Democrats in ten.

For the regional vote, the campaign calls for voters to back “the party you want to support”, so long as it is not the SNP or the Scottish Greens.

It comes as The Times suggests that Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar outperformed SNP leader and First Minister John Swinney in a BBC debate last night.

Reporter Alex Massie said: “He scored a slam-dunk victory on the NHS and made a sensible distinction between the impacts of legal and illegal immigration.

“His focus on what the Scottish government can do was contrasted with Swinney’s constant attempts to pin responsibility for Scottish government shortcomings on ‘Westminster’.”

Latest polling by YouGov puts Labour third behind the SNP and Reform UK, with the pollster’s seat forecast putting Swinney on track for an overall majority in Holyrood.

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