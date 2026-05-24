Letters to the Editor – week ending 24 May 2026

Read what people have been writing to our editor about this week. Find out how to share your own views here.

Defence debate

Dear Emma

Today’s piece on LabourList is one of the most important for ages. Your piece on defence echoes my own views and feelings and John Healey tells it like it is – gently reading the riot act! I hope my MP has read it.

Stella’s piece was also to the point.

So thank you for all of this, even though I wish the admittedly weak Assisted Dying Bill had passed

Best wishes.

Nina Smith

Hebden Bridge

*****

Emma,

A very good and sensitively written intro to John Healey’s article.

Linda Gilroy

*****

I was Labour MP for Broxtowe 1997-2010, not especially left-wing. Until recently I was CLP chair. But I don’t see the point of priority for increased defence spending when there is so much to be done in making our society better. We aren’t under threat of occupation, nor are any of our NATO allies. It’s possible, perhaps, to imagine that we might be in 20 or 40 years’ time, but by that time generations of weaponry will have rusted away.

If there is ever a potential threat to Britain, I’ve no doubt that people will rally round increases in defence spending. But for now, it just doesn’t seem a priority.

Nick Palmer

In other matters

This email represents my views only, though it is likely that what is expressed would find resonance with many, many others.

The idea of a return to Labour values is enormously interesting and the return to what used to be my Party was an incredibly joyful prospect.

But the reported view of Andy Burnham, if true, that trans women should be able to use women’s toilet facilities is disappointing.

As a woman and a Socialist I fought for women’s and human rights, seeking to protect the weak and create a better future. But that future will not respect or keep safe women, will it?

The reductionist view of what a woman is (which underlies this behaviour) leads to wonderment. I never disrespected Labour, but I have daughters, granddaughters, great grandchildren, and this version of Labour will disrespect me and mine.

So Labour – it’s not for me. It’s probably not for any of us who, without discussion, without consent have been objectified – again. We who are endangered and who are being given no choice.

Heartbroken. Betrayed.

Revived labour? What’s the point?

Margaret Aitken