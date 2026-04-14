‘Wales is at the start of a new chapter, but it could all be at risk’

We are living in an increasingly dangerous world. War has returned to Europe, and now the conflict in the Middle East threatens to pile yet more pressure on families here in Wales.

When the world becomes more uncertain, people need stability, seriousness and governments focused on the real priorities. This is not a time for protest. Jobs, the NHS, security and tackling the cost of living have always been my priority, and now, more than ever it must be the priority of the Welsh Government.

And yet, Plaid Cymru offers something very different. Their very reason for being would consign Wales to years of constitutional upheaval and economic uncertainty. They’re at pains to say this election isn’t about independence. Clearly someone should’ve told the team writing the manifesto, because their plan is right there for all to see.

READ MORE: Can Welsh Labour defy the odds and win control of the Senedd again?

When families are struggling with household bills, what’s on their agenda in the first 100 days? A commission on the future of the constitution, and a commitment to a White Paper on independence. At a time when global economic pressures are already hitting families, Plaid Cymru wants Wales to take the biggest economic gamble in its modern history. They need to be honest with voters about their plans.

Our Welsh Labour manifesto has fairness at its core, helping put money back in people’s pockets. From capping bus fares at £2, to bringing energy prices down through our commitment to an energy independent Wales and legislating for year-round pay for school support staff – a pay rise for some of the lowest paid public sector workers.

Time and again Plaid Cymru has shown they would rather pick constitutional fights than solve real problems.

In the closing weeks of the Senedd term, Plaid teamed up with Reform and the Tories to vote against the Crime and Policing Bill – a bill that would protect shop workers from violence and abuse. Then when it came to the Hillsborough Law gaining consent, they abstained. Standing up for Wales means backing laws that keep Welsh people safe, not picking fights just for the sake of it.

I’m proud of our NHS. It’s not without its challenges and we know that people are frustrated, but we are making progress. Waiting lists down eight months in a row, thanks to the investment we’ve put in. That progress is at risk if Plaid gets into power. Rhun ap Iorwerth is on record as saying that people don’t expect his party to make a difference to waits in their first 100 days. Where’s the ambition in that?

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Speaking of ambition, we’ve committed to a £4bn Hospitals of the Future Fund to build three hospitals across Wales, revitalising, renewing and rebuilding our NHS estate. Plaid’s plan? Well the man who wants to be the next Health Secretary has discussed mothballing parts of Wales’s biggest hospital to save money. The truth is, when independence is your priority, everything else comes second – including the NHS.

Labour created the NHS, and we will always protect and preserve it.

This election sees a lot of changes coming to how we elect our Senedd. There will be more members, six for each of the 16 new constituencies and a different way to vote them in. This is no longer a first past the post system, tactical voting doesn’t work in the same way, voting for one party to stop another just isn’t a possibility. Every vote counts.

Plaid are fully aware of how this system works, they helped bring it in after all, and yet they’re misleading voters telling them they have to vote Plaid to stop Reform.

This is wrong, and they know it.

Under this new proportional voting system, seats are allocated based on overall vote share across the region. In some areas, the kind of tactical voting Plaid are encouraging could actually make it easier for Reform to win seats. They’ll have a lot of explaining to do if that comes to pass.

At a time when trust in politics is already fragile, Wales deserves honesty about how elections work. Misleading voters risks undermining confidence in our democracy and Plaid needs to be honest about that. For me, it’s very simple: if you want Welsh Labour, vote Welsh Labour – with the assurance that we will block Reform.

In an uncertain world, this election should be about stability. That’s not the same as continuity. Things will change with Welsh Labour, but they’ll change according to a proper, costed plan.

Welsh Labour is focused on the priorities people talk about every day

good jobs & the cost of living a stronger NHS Energy security a stronger Senedd for Wales

Plaid Cymru is focused on constitutional fights and political upheaval. Reform would divide our communities and treat Wales as a stepping stone to Westminster.



In a more dangerous and fractious world, that is a risk Wales cannot afford. Only Welsh Labour can provide the stability and ambition Wales needs for a fairer future.

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