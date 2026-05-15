Labour Party officers approve Burnham bid to stand as candidate in Makerfield by-election

Labour Party officers have approved Andy Burnham to stand as a candidate for the upcoming Makerfield by-election, LabourList understands.
Officers on the party’s national executive committee voted by a majority to allow Burnham to contest the Greater Manchester by-election, following the resignation of MP Josh Simons yesterday.
The decision effectively allows the Greater Manchester Mayor the approval to stand as Labour’s candidate in the by-election, provided he is chosen by local party members.
Applications to stand as the candidate in the by-election have now opened and will end at 12pm on Monday. Longlisting will take place next Monday (May 18), followed by shortlisting the following day.
Hustings, a selection meeting and the NEC endorsement of the candidate will take place on Thursday, May 21.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Labour’s ruling body, the National Executive Committee has today given permission to Andy Burnham to stand in the candidate selection process in the forthcoming by-election for the Makerfield constituency.”
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